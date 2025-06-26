America’s Next Great Export? According to a report by Former Wall Street Insider, Elon Musk’s AI Engine May Be It

BALTIMORE, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report from former $4 billion hedge fund manager Enrique Abeyta, Musk’s Dojo supercomputer – powered by a proprietary chip six times faster than current industry leaders - is now being positioned to serve other companies. This is similar to what Amazon Web Services did in the 2000s.

“Elon Musk has confirmed that Dojo has the potential to become a sellable service… the same way Amazon Web Services offers web services,” Abeyta said

AI Infrastructure Built to Scale

Originally developed to power autonomous vehicles, Dojo can process 160 billion video frames per day and is designed to train vision-based AI for industries ranging from healthcare to defense

Morgan Stanley analysts call Musk’s chip “more efficient… potentially at a fraction of the cost” compared to traditional hardware

Washington Backs the Buildout

Dojo’s main development partner, according to Abeyta, is “expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration” to support AI infrastructure expansion in the U.S.

“President Trump wants to make America the AI superpower of the world,” Abeyta said

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta managed up to $4 billion across multiple hedge funds during his 25-year Wall Street career. Now, through his monthly publication Breaking Profits, he shares professional-grade research with everyday readers.