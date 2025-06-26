Flexi-View Lending Closes $4.1 Million Fix-and-Flip Loan in Montpelier, Vermont

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexi-View Lending, a nationally recognized direct private lender known for its creative financing solutions and rapid execution, is proud to announce the successful closing of a $4.1 million fix-and-flip loan in Montpelier, Vermont. The transaction, originated by James McDonough, was finalized in an impressive 20 days from initiation to close.

The loan was structured with a 12-month term and carries a competitive interest rate of 8.7%, with the added borrower benefit of no prepayment penalties. The loan will be used for a comprehensive property acquisition and renovation project in the historic and growing Montpelier real estate market.

"This closing is a testament to what makes Flexi-View Lending a standout in the private lending industry: speed, structure, and service," said James McDonough. "We understand the time-sensitive nature of fix-and-flip projects, and our ability to move swiftly with a customized loan solution gives real estate investors the edge they need."

Addressing a High-Demand Market with a Strategic Vision

Montpelier, Vermont, known for its architectural charm and revitalization efforts, has been gaining traction as a hotspot for real estate investors focused on value-add opportunities. This loan facilitates the acquisition and strategic renovation of a prime property that aligns with the city's broader objectives of urban revitalization and residential expansion.

"Fix-and-flip investments in cities like Montpelier contribute significantly to community improvement and economic stimulation," said James McDonough. "By providing direct access to capital, Flexi-View Lending empowers developers to revitalize neighborhoods while earning solid returns."

Flexi-View Lending Advantage

Flexi-View Lending operates under a borrower-first philosophy, delivering high-touch service and highly adaptable loan programs for professional real estate investors. As a direct lender, Flexi-View Lending bypasses traditional banking red tape, giving clients access to quicker closings, fewer bureaucratic hurdles, and more personalized service.

The Montpelier transaction underscores several hallmark advantages of working with Flexi-View Lending

Speed: Closed in just 20 days, demonstrating our capability to mobilize swiftly and efficiently for clients with time-sensitive needs.

Flexibility: With no prepayment penalty, borrowers can refinance or repay early without incurring additional costs.

Competitive Terms: A 12-month interest-only loan at a favorable 8.7% rate supports investor cash flow while allowing room for renovation and market appreciation.

Local Insight: Though national in scope, Flexi-View lending professionals bring localized knowledge to each transaction, understanding the unique dynamics of markets like Montpelier.

Behind the Transaction

The $4.1 million loan was spearheaded by James McDonough, an Executive Director with a track record of success in both residential and commercial real estate financing. James worked closely with the borrower to ensure the loan met their timeline and financial objectives, coordinating every step of the underwriting and due diligence process to ensure a seamless and expedited close.

"We designed this product with the investor’s goals in mind," McDonough said. "The borrower needed a fast close to secure the acquisition and begin renovations immediately. Our direct-lending model enabled us to underwrite efficiently and fund quickly without compromising diligence."

The fix-and-flip project is set to transform a dated multi-family structure into modernized residential units tailored to Montpelier's growing population of young professionals and remote workers. Renovation plans include upgraded interiors, energy-efficient appliances, and enhanced common areas that will increase both rental appeal and asset value.

A Growing Portfolio of Successful Projects

The Montpelier loan is the latest in a growing series of successful transactions by Flexi-View Lending, whose portfolio includes millions in funded real estate projects across the country. From single-family rehabs in suburban communities to large-scale commercial repositioning's in urban centers, Flexi-View Lending continues to be a trusted source of capital for savvy investors.

"We believe in building long-term relationships with our clients,” says James McDonough. "By consistently delivering what we promise—speed, service, and strategic guidance—we become more than lenders; we become partners in success."

Looking Ahead

As real estate markets continue to evolve in response to economic shifts, demand for private capital remains strong. Fix-and-flip investors are turning to direct lenders like Flexi-View Lending for financing solutions that combine speed with strategic customization.

The Montpelier transaction reflects not only Flexi-View’s capacity to fund significant loan amounts under tight timelines, but also its commitment to supporting the revitalization of America’s smaller cities. With an eye on sustainability and long-term value creation, Flexi-View is actively expanding its lending footprint across underserved and emerging markets.

"This is just the beginning for us in Vermont and other similar markets," said James McDonough. "We are ready to fund more deals and support more investors who are making a positive impact."

About Flexi-View Lending

Flexi-View Lending is a national provider of innovative commercial real estate financing solutions. Specializing in bridge loans, acquisition financing, and value-add opportunities, Flexi-View Lending combines deep market knowledge with fast execution to empower clients to seize critical investment opportunities. Flexi-View Lending is a premier direct private lender that specializes in fix-and-flip, bridge, and rental property loans for real estate investors nationwide. Known for its fast funding, transparent terms, and commitment to service, Flexi-View helps borrowers seize opportunities and scale their businesses with confidence. With experienced underwriters, local market insights, and a streamlined loan process, Flexi-View is redefining what investors can expect from a lending partner.

