Short Term Loans Online for Bad Credit Now Offered by Viva Payday Loans 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viva Payday Loans has introduced a new range of short term loans for 2025, giving everyday Americans more flexibility when covering unexpected expenses or bridging income gaps. With a focus on transparency, speed, and wider eligibility even for those with poor credit, Viva Payday Loans is becoming a go-to source for short term loans online.

The updated product line includes options for short term loans for bad credit, short term business loans, and some of the best short term loans available through licensed U.S. lenders. Borrowers can now apply in minutes and receive same-day decisions, with most funds arriving within hours.

“We’ve simplified short term borrowing. Whether it’s for personal needs or business cash flow, applicants don’t need perfect credit to qualify,” said Maria Delgado, Chief Product Officer at Viva Payday Loans. “The goal is to provide quick access to funds without surprises.”

What Makes Viva Payday Short Term Loans Different?

Unlike traditional lenders that often rely heavily on credit scores and long forms, Viva Payday Loans offers a fully online application focused on income and recent banking history. Applicants are matched with lenders in real-time based on eligibility and location.

Key features:

Fast Online Applications: Apply in under five minutes through any device.

Apply in under five minutes through any device. Same-Day Funding: Many borrowers receive funds within hours of approval.

Many borrowers receive funds within hours of approval. Bad Credit Accepted: Eligibility is based more on income and deposits than credit score.

Eligibility is based more on income and deposits than credit score. Clear Terms: All interest rates, fees, and repayment dates are displayed before accepting any offer.

All interest rates, fees, and repayment dates are displayed before accepting any offer. Short Term Business Loans: Small business owners can apply for working capital without long delays or high credit barriers.



Short Term Loans for Bad Credit

Many Americans are turned away by banks due to low credit scores. Viva’s platform includes short term loans for bad credit, giving those with limited credit history a fair chance. These loans typically range from $100 to $1,000 and are ideal for covering urgent needs like rent, car repairs, or utility bills.

The company ensures that each offer comes with full fee breakdowns and no hidden charges. Borrowers can even convert short term loans into longer installment plans if needed.

Short Term Business Loans Made Simple

Freelancers, gig workers, and small business owners can now apply for short term business loans through Viva’s network of lenders. These loans are suitable for covering overheads, restocking supplies, or dealing with invoice delays. There’s no need to visit a branch or prepare lengthy financial statements.

Why Borrowers Choose Short Term Loans in 2025

No hard credit checks

Same-day decisions

Options to extend or refinance

Simple digital process

Support for a wide range of credit profiles



Types of Short Term Loans Available in 2025

1. Short Term Loans for Bad Credit: Many traditional lenders reject applicants with credit scores under 600. Viva partners with licensed lenders who look at income and recent deposits instead of penalizing applicants for past credit issues. Borrowers can qualify even after past defaults or missed payments.

2. No Credit Check Short Term Loan: Some lenders on Viva Payday Loans offer short term loans online with no credit check. These are helpful for individuals who want to avoid a hard inquiry on their report or who haven’t yet built credit history.

3. Short Term Business Loan: Small business owners can apply for quick loans to cover payroll, restock supplies, or manage slow payments. These loans don’t require lengthy paperwork and are ideal for freelancers and self-employed workers too.

4. Installment-Based Short Term Loans: If repaying in one lump sum isn’t realistic, borrowers can opt for installment repayment. This breaks up the amount over several weeks, reducing the pressure of a single due date.

About Viva Payday Loans

Viva Payday Loans is an online platform that connects borrowers with reputable lenders across the U.S. The company offers access to short term loans, personal loans, and installment loan options tailored to individual needs. Viva is committed to clear terms, fast approvals, and making borrowing accessible to more people, especially those underserved by traditional banks.

Media Contact

Mukesh Bhardwaj

Email: mukesh@paydayventures.com

Disclaimer

Viva Payday Loans is not a lender and does not make credit decisions. Loan approval, rates, and terms are determined by third-party lenders based on applicant eligibility. Borrowers should read all loan terms carefully and only borrow what they can repay. Same-day funding is subject to bank processing timelines and may vary by applicant.