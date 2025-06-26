ArcticZen Pain Relief Patch by N-Labs Introduced as Natural Support Tool for Joint Discomfort and Mobility Challenges

New York, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

N-Labs, also known as Nutriomo Labs™, recently announced an update to its growing wellness portfolio with the introduction of ArcticZen™, a fast-acting pain relief patch. This innovative product features a targeted blend of natural ingredients traditionally associated with joint support and inflammation balance, offering a plant-based alternative for those exploring non-invasive options to support physical ease and mobility. ArcticZen™ integrates long-respected botanicals, such as Wormwood, Ginger, and Notoginseng extract, into a precisely dosed delivery system that may provide support for individuals experiencing joint stiffness, muscle tension, or discomfort related to aging and physical activity.

Developed in N-Labs’ cGMP-certified U.S. facility, ArcticZen™ is the company’s latest entry in the non-invasive wellness category. The formulation has been designed for individuals seeking non-oral, plant-based options to promote physical ease, mobility, and recovery in areas such as knees, shoulders, and lower back.

In this update, readers will learn how the ArcticZen™ pain relief patch by N-Labs integrates ancient herbal traditions with modern delivery technology to create a non-invasive joint support solution. The article outlines the science behind its formulation, featuring natural ingredients such as Wormwood, Ginger, Notoginseng, and Safflower. It explores how this topical patch is positioned within the evolving wellness landscape. Additional sections review common use cases, ingredient rationale, and design considerations for individuals seeking targeted relief from joint stiffness, discomfort, or muscular tension through plant-based alternatives.

BACKGROUND + MARKET CONTEXT

As awareness grows around the long-term implications of chronic pain and musculoskeletal strain, many individuals are turning to non-oral, plant-based alternatives to support joint function and physical comfort. This demand for practical, fast-acting wellness solutions continues to drive the market for clean-label formulations that bypass the gastrointestinal system.

Within this expanding wellness niche, topical applications such as pain relief patches have gained renewed interest due to their localized delivery and ease of use. Unlike oral supplements that require digestion, transdermal systems offer a targeted approach that may allow select ingredients to interact more directly with the affected area. This shift has created new opportunities for formulations rooted in herbal traditions — particularly those incorporating ingredients studied for their potential anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties.

N-Labs' ArcticZen™ enters this space as part of a broader trend toward integrative joint support products that emphasize ease of use, ingredient transparency, and alignment with traditional wellness philosophies.

INGREDIENT SPOTLIGHT

At the core of the ArcticZen™ formulation lies a carefully selected blend of botanical extracts and traditional compounds recognized across various wellness systems for their potential to support mobility, recovery, and physical ease. Each patch delivers these ingredients via a transdermal matrix designed for targeted release.

Wormwood (Artemisia absinthium): Traditionally used for its bitter compounds, Wormwood has been explored for potential anti-inflammatory behavior. Preliminary studies suggest it may offer comfort for those managing joint or muscle tension, though more research is needed.

Ginger Extract: Rich in gingerol, Ginger has been studied for possible anti-inflammatory and warming properties, often included in wellness applications for physical comfort.

Safflower Extract: With historical use in circulation support, Safflower contains safflower yellow — an active compound of interest for its role in joint flexibility and tension support.

Notoginseng (Panax notoginseng): Derived from the root of a plant used in traditional Eastern formulas, Notoginseng contains saponins that may contribute to physical recovery and strain support.

Camphor & Menthol: Known for their alternating cooling-warming effects, these compounds are widely used in topical rubs for surface-level muscle and joint relief.

Frankincense Resin: Revered for its aromatic properties, Frankincense has appeared in traditional calming rituals and may complement modern joint wellness practices.

Angelica dahurica: This heritage herb is often used in Eastern wellness traditions for localized comfort and is included to round out the patch's botanical matrix.

Together, these ingredients form the foundation of the ArcticZen™ patch — a natural, topical option for individuals exploring lifestyle-friendly ways to manage physical discomfort without relying on ingestible formats.

USAGE & APPLICATION DESIGN

ArcticZen™ is designed with convenience in mind, offering a flexible and travel-friendly format that fits into daily routines. The patch enables localized delivery of its botanical ingredients to areas commonly affected by tension or stiffness — including knees, shoulders, and the lower back.

Each patch is sealed for hygiene and freshness. To use, individuals peel away the backing and apply the adhesive side to clean, dry skin. It may remain in place for up to eight hours and is removed easily with no residue. Those with sensitive skin are advised to perform a small patch test prior to full use. If irritation occurs, application should be discontinued and a healthcare professional consulted.

This topical format provides users with a discreet and non-oral option for everyday tension management, without the complications of oral dosing or creams that require reapplication.

PRODUCT POSITIONING & FORMULATION INTEGRITY

ArcticZen™ reflects N-Labs’ commitment to clean-label wellness solutions that bridge traditional herbal insight and modern manufacturing practices. Produced in the United States under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) certification, the patch is formulated with attention to consistency, ingredient quality, and ease of use.

The botanical profile avoids synthetic pain blockers and instead features plant-based compounds recognized across global wellness traditions. ArcticZen™ may appeal to individuals prioritizing transparency in sourcing and preferring topical support methods over daily ingestible supplements.

This product extends N-Labs’ wellness catalog with a formulation that supports evolving user preferences for non-invasive, reliable, and accessible tools designed to complement joint and mobility routines.

CUSTOMER USE CASES & LIFESTYLE FIT

The ArcticZen™ patch integrates easily into routines for individuals managing everyday stiffness, physical fatigue, or post-activity tension. Whether returning to movement after periods of inactivity or managing localized discomfort during travel or desk work, the patch offers a straightforward option.

Its discreet form factor allows use beneath clothing, making it suitable for users who are active throughout the day or prefer not to rely on creams or ingestible supplements. Common use cases may include physical recovery after long periods of sitting or standing, or routine tension support during aging.

As a wellness product, ArcticZen™ aligns with the trend toward practical, lifestyle-compatible approaches to joint support and physical comfort.

DISCLAIMERS & SCIENTIFIC TRANSPARENCY

ArcticZen™ is not a pharmaceutical product and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Its formulation is based on emerging ingredient research and traditional herbal applications that have been explored for their potential use in joint comfort and mobility.

Studies into compounds like artemisinin (from Wormwood), gingerol (from Ginger), and safflower yellow suggest these ingredients may support physical comfort, though such findings are preliminary and should not be interpreted as clinical proof. The formulation decisions reflect N-Labs’ evidence-informed approach to product development.

Individuals with pre-existing conditions or taking medications are encouraged to consult with a healthcare provider before using the patch. ArcticZen™ is for topical use only.

For more information about ArcticZen™ or other wellness tools developed by N-Labs (Nutriomo Labs™), contact:

Company: N-Labs (Nutriomo Labs™)

Address: 3242 NE 3rd Avenue #1043, Camas, WA 98607

Phone: 1-800-856-5587

Submit inquiries: n-labs.com/contact

Official Website: www.n-labs.com

Note: ArcticZen™ is intended for topical use only. Results may vary.