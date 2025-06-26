SiTime Corporation Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced the pricing of its follow-on public offering of 1,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $200.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to SiTime, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $350 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. The offering is expected to close on June 27, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

SiTime has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 262,500 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

UBS Investment Bank and Stifel are joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James and Roth Capital Partners are co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2024, and became effective upon filing. SiTime has also filed a preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to SiTime’s expectations regarding the public offering. SiTime cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and that the closing of the offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Risks and uncertainties relating to SiTime and its business can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of SiTime’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, and in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering filed with the SEC on June 24, 2025. SiTime undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in SiTime’s expectations, except as required by law.

