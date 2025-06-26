Guizhou's Experience in Making "Ecological Value" from "Green Appearance"

GUIYANG, China, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guiyang, known as the "City of Forests", is steadfastly putting the concept of building eco-civilization into practice. It has achieved remarkable achievements in eco-environment treatment, green industry development, and public participation in environmental protection, painting a beautiful picture of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Significant Improvement in Eco-Environment

In 2024, the excellent rate of ambient air quality in Guiyang was 99.5%, ranking 4th among 168 key cities in China. The water quality compliance rate and excellent rate of national and provincial control sections for surface water remained at 100%. For the first time, all 107 rivers has eliminated inferior V-Class water bodies. This series of data demonstrates the outstanding achievements of Guiyang in atmospheric and water environment treatment.

The environmental improvement in Guanshanhu District is exemplary. By constructing a grid-based precise monitoring platform for eco-environment quality and utilizing technologies such as the Internet of Things, sensors, drones, and artificial intelligence, smart analysis and monitoring of eco-environment have been achieved. The Pilot Project of A7 Group Catering Oil and Fume in Convention and Exhibition City has achieved significant results. No complaints have been received since 2025. After comprehensive environmental treatment, the water quality of Xiaowan River at the exit section has been upgraded from inferior V-Class to IV-Class or above for surface water and has stabilized and met the standards. The rural sewage treatment rate has reached 97.96%, and the black and odorous water bodies have been dynamically cleared.

Flourishing Green Industries, Prevailing Public Participation

For a long time, Guiyang has adhered to the principle of "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets", and has promoted the complementary relationship between ecological and economic development. Jiu'an in Guiyang was once a coal producing township with serious ecological and environmental issues. Nowadays, relying on abundant resource of ancient tea trees, the road to tea cultivation has been opened, realizing the transformation of "coal mountains becoming tea mountains, miners becoming tea farmers, and tea gardens becoming scenic spots". Its tea products are exported to all over the world.

In Chayuan Village located in Chayuan Road Community, Yunyan District, a newly renovated 800-meter drainage ditch stands out on the main rural road. This renovated ditch adopts a combination of lower drainage pipes and upper drainage ditches, effectively achieving the separation of rainwater and sewage. Sewage is discharged through "hidden pipes", while rainwater flows smoothly out through "open ditches", greatly improving the living environment of villagers.

Deeply Rooted Ecological Culture

The Guanshanhu District Eco-Civilization Exhibition Hall in Guiyang City is the first county-level eco-civilization exhibition hall in Guizhou Province. It is rated as a base of green and low-carbon typical case for 2023. In addition, it is a demonstration site for Guiyang International Forum on Eco-Civilization, showcasing the achievements of eco-civilization construction and biodiversity. Besides, activities are held in "Ecological Season Campaign" in Guanshanhu District such as public eco-civilization educational courses and mass eco-art competitions to enhance eco-cultural dissemination.

Furthermore, Guizhou Qianling Mountain Park is open for free and receives over 10 million visitors annually. The rich natural landscapes and wildlife resources in the park deeply instill the concept of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

The spokesperson of Guiyang Eco-Environment Bureau says that Guiyang will continue to unswervingly implement the strategy of "Eco-city" and contribute "Guiyang Experience" to the construction of eco-civilization in China.

