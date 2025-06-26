Nasdaq and QCP Set New Standard of Capital Efficiency by Connecting Canton Network to Nasdaq Calypso

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced it has facilitated end-to-end margin and collateral workflows on the Canton Network, connecting the blockchain-based technology to Nasdaq Calypso. The use case was developed in partnership with QCP, Primrose Capital Management and Digital Asset, to demonstrate that the integration of on-chain capabilities alongside existing institutional workflows enhances collateral mobility across all asset classes for institutional market participants.

Nasdaq Calypso is the leading technology platform used by financial institutions to seamlessly manage risk, margin, and collateral needs in an integrated environment. Its technology is uniquely positioned to serve the evolving demands of both traditional finance and emerging digital markets. Through the partnership on this use case, Nasdaq Calypso will expand its capabilities to support automated 24/7 margin and collateral management across a full spectrum of assets, including crypto derivatives, fixed income, exchange-traded derivatives, and over-the-counter derivatives.

With this partnership, the companies are seeking to mature and scale the next generation of digital asset infrastructure. The use case represents a proof point that leveraging blockchain-based technology for collateral management allows financial institutions to meet the demands for real-time capital efficiency in an always-on financial ecosystem. It enables financial institutions to allocate capital more efficiently by mobilizing and redeploying previously locked up collateral across markets.

Melvin Deng, CEO of QCP, said: "Partnering with a global technology leader like Nasdaq is a testament to our commitment to building the next generation of institutional-grade market infrastructure. This isn't just a technological milestone, it's a paradigm shift for capital efficiency. Automating collateral management on-chain allows us to offer our clients enhanced security, better pricing, and the ability to deploy capital 24/7 across both traditional and digital assets. QCP played a pivotal role in shaping the product design and market integration and will support Nasdaq on developing a new suite of OTC spot and derivatives products, setting a new standard for what’s possible in institutional digital assets."

Yuval Rooz, Co-Founder & CEO of Digital Asset, said: "This milestone with Nasdaq, QCP, and Primrose shows how Canton can meaningfully enhance institutional workflows. By automating margin and collateral processes on chain, firms gain real-time efficiency and control while maintaining data confidentiality through configurable privacy settings. It's a major step toward harmonizing traditional and digital markets on a trusted, interoperable infrastructure."

Linus Ong, Chief Investment Officer, Primrose Capital Management, said: "Primrose operates at the intersection of quantitative trading and digital asset innovation. This integration empowers our fund to align our portfolio management and real-time risk management with institutional-grade on-chain infrastructure. It brings the discipline of quant finance to a 24/7 digital market."

Enhancing trust in the infrastructure and networks that underpin the digital asset ecosystem will also be critical to the long-term development of the asset class.

Magnus Haglind, Head of Marketplace Technology, Nasdaq, said: "Capital market infrastructure and the emerging digital asset ecosystem are on the cusp of a generational shift as they converge with faster settlement and 24- hour trading, driving a new operational paradigm for market participants. Financial institutions need to improve real time risk management and mobilize collateral to optimize capital and liquidity deployment. We are excited to work with our clients to deliver improved capital efficiency through this innovative solution."

Through a comprehensive suite of digital asset products and services, Nasdaq is committed to supporting the evolution of the digital asset ecosystem by helping to drive resilience and integrity across the market.

Nasdaq plans to advance its existing digital asset capabilities across its suite of capital market solutions, helping to drive institutional adoption of digital assets. Around the world, Nasdaq's technology is used by 97% of global systematically important banks, half of the world's top 25 stock exchanges, 35 central banks and regulatory authorities, and 3,800+ clients across the financial services industry. As a scaled platform partner, Nasdaq draws on deep industry experience, technology expertise, and cloud managed service experience to help financial services companies solve their toughest operational challenges while advancing industrywide modernization.

