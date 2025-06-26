Apollo Funds Agree to Sell MAFTEC to Advantage Partners

TOKYO and NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that funds managed by its affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have agreed to sell their interest in MAFTEC Group Co., Ltd. (“MAFTEC” or the “Company”), a Japan based global leader in ultra-high temperature heat insulating solutions serving the automotive and industrial end-markets, to funds managed by Advantage Partners.

MAFTEC was formed through the separation of Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal and Emission Control Materials business, which was acquired by the Apollo Funds in March 2022. As a strategic partner, the Apollo team played a pivotal role in supporting the design and launch of the MAFTEC™ product suite, which helped to form the Company’s foundation in the marketplace and drove significant EBITDA expansion over the past three years.

“We are proud to have supported MAFTEC’s launch as a standalone company and of the strong results the management team has achieved during our funds’ ownership. Driven by innovative material processing technology, the Company has developed leading new products and delivered significant growth and profitability in a challenging global business environment. We are confident that MAFTEC is well-positioned for long-term growth, and we wish the entire team continued success in its next chapter,” said Tetsuji Okamoto, Lead Partner, Japan, and Head of Private Equity – Asia Pacific at Apollo.

Kosuke Matsuzaki, Representative Director and CEO of MAFTEC, said, “Apollo’s industry and operational expertise were instrumental to successfully executing MAFTEC’s separation from Mitsubishi Chemical and its standalone strategy, and we thank the Apollo team for their unfailing support and world-class partnership. I look forward to working with the Advantage Partners team to continue building our business in a way that benefits our customers, our employees and our investors.”

The Apollo Funds’ investment in MAFTEC showcases Apollo’s track record as a solution provider and strategic partner of choice to some of Japan’s leading conglomerates. Apollo Funds’ private equity investments in Japan include Panasonic Automotive Systems and Altemira, the holding company for Resonac and Mitsubishi Materials’ aluminum beverage can business.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $785 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

