Futu Announces Investment Grade Rating Reaffirmed by S&P Global Ratings

HONG KONG, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) maintained stable outlook on the long-term rating and reaffirmed the Company’s long-term issuer credit rating at “BBB-”. Futu group, including the Company and all its subsidiaries, has a stand-alone credit profile of "bbb".

According to S&P, Futu demonstrates strong market positioning in Hong Kong and benefits from its substantial capital base and effective risk control mechanisms. S&P expects Futu to maintain steady growth in its overseas business by leveraging its robust brand equity, superior user experience, and cutting-edge technology infrastructure. Additionally, Futu will continue to uphold an adequate funding profile to support its business growth.

