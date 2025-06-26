South Africa Tyre Market Report 2025: Local Tyre Production Hits 8.1 Million as Imports Compete for Market Share in South Africa

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tyre Industry in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the tyre industry in South Africa, which is a significant part of the automotive sector and includes the manufacture of new and retreaded tyres, imports, distribution and domestic sales to original equipment manufacturers and replacement tyres through retail outlets and fitment centres, export sales and waste tyre management. It includes information on local production and imports, sales and prices and vehicle production and population.

There is information on notable players and corporate actions, environmental and safety issues, input costs and competition. There are 17 company profiles including manufacturers such as Continental, Goodyear, Bridgestone and Sumitomo, importers such as Apollo, Michelin and Pirelli, retreaders such as Auto and Truck Tyres and Bandag, and retailers and fitment centres including Hi-Q, Supa Quick and TiAuto.

Introduction

South Africa is the largest tyre market in Africa in terms of production and consumption.

The industry is dominated by four major local manufacturers - Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear and Sumitomo (Dunlop).

Approximately 8.1 million new tyres were produced locally in 2024 and around 8 million tyres were imported.

Replacement tyres make up over 70% of new tyre sales.

The industry faces significant competition from cheaper imported tyres.

Industry challenges also include illicit imports, illegal and unsafe second-hand tyres sold through informal second-hand tyre dealers due to improper processing of waste tyres.

Key Market Trends

Focus on sustainability and biodegradable materials.

Growing focus on developing advanced tyre technologies

Growing market with urbanisation and middle-class growth.

Growth in vehicle sales is driving demand for tyres.

Highly price-sensitive consumers.

Increased imports, particularly low-cost tyres.

Industry collaboration, including waste tyre management, promoting local manufacturing and industry associations to address common challenges.

Investment in local production.

Replacement tyres sales will continue to become more dominant

Opportunities

Development of products for local conditions.

Employment of technicians, technologists, retail service advisors and sales consultants.

Expansion of local production.

Export opportunities.

Franchise opportunities.

Growing focus on developing advanced tyre technologies.

Growing tyre recycling industry.

Growth in the automotive sector and vehicle ownership.

Online retail growth.

Rise of electric vehicles driving demand for specialised tyres.

Skills development, training, and upskilling.

Sustainability of tyre products.

Challenges

Competitive pressure.

Economic pressures.

Environmental concerns regarding tyre waste management.

Illicit trade in tyres, including smuggling, illegal imports, and counterfeit products.

Low-cost imports.

Potential impact of global trade policies.

Regulatory challenges.

Rising raw material and other input costs.

Technical skills shortages.

Unsafe use of second-hand tyres.

Market Outlook

Moderate growth is expected in the medium term, driven by increasing vehicle sales, export opportunities and investments in technology and infrastructure.

The industry must continue to address economic volatility and regulatory compliance.

The growing prevalence of predominantly Chinese and low-cost tyres provides more options for consumers but poses a challenge for local manufacturers.

The promotion and development of local manufacturing hubs are aimed at promoting local production and attracting investment.

Innovations to improve tyre lifespan and fuel efficiency could have positive and negative implications for the industry.

Companies Profiled:

Apollo Tyres Africa (PTY) Ltd

Auto And Truck Tyres (PTY) Ltd

Bandag Southern Africa (PTY) Ltd

Bridgestone South Africa (PTY) Ltd

Continental Tyre South Africa (PTY) Ltd

Goodyear South Africa (PTY) Ltd

Hi-Q Automotive (PTY) Ltd

Kwik Fit Brands (PTY) Ltd

Leader Rubber Company SA (PTY) Ltd

Michelin Tyre Company South Africa (PTY) Ltd

Nuvo Solid Tyres (PTY) Ltd

Pirelli Tyre (PTY) Ltd

Stamford Tyres (Africa) (PTY) Ltd

Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (PTY) Ltd

Supa Quick Retail (PTY) Ltd

Tiauto Investments (PTY) Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Unsafe Tyres

6.6. Technology, R&D and Innovation

6.7. Government Support

6.8. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmu8g8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.