UAE's General Insurance Market: Trends and Opportunities to 2029

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE General Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into UAE's general insurance segment.
This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the UAE's general insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of UAE's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in UAE. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the UAE general insurance segment.
- A comprehensive overview of UAE'S economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.
- UAE's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.
- UAE's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.
- UAE's general reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.
- Distribution channels deployed by UAE's general insurers.
- Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in the UAE:
- It provides historical values for UAE's general insurance segment for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the 2025-29 forecast period.
- It profiles the top general insurance companies in UAE's and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the UAE's general insurance segment.
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in the UAE general insurance segment.
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.
- Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Company Coverage:
- Orient Insurance
- Abu Dhabi National Insurance
- Dubai Insurance
- Al Ain Ahlia Insurance
- Emirates Insurance
- National General Insurance
- Union Insurance
- Al-Sagr National Insurance
- Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance
- United Fidelity Insurance
- Al Dhafra Insurance
- Al Wathba National Insurance
- Alliance Insurance
- Dubai National Insurance
- Insurance House
- Sharjah Insurance
- Hayah Insurance
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Economy Overview
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Key Market Trends
- Trends and KPIs
- Line of Business
- Distribution Channel
- Competitive Landscape
- Deals and Jobs
- Reinsurance
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utj08m
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.