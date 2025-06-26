China Among Top 10 Largest Medical Device Markets Worldwide

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: China Impact on Medical Devices (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China is among the top 10 largest medical device markets worldwide and is regarded as one of the most promising. The estimated market value of medical devices in China was around $61.1 billion in 2024, accounting for 10.5% of the world total.



Scope

China's medical devices market is growing, despite geopolitical factors such as tariffs.

In 2024, China accounted for approximately 10.5% of the global medical device market.

The number of players in China is expected to increase in the next five years because of government initiatives.

Understand the Chinese medical devices market.

Learn who the key domestic and multinational companies are.

Understand how demographic trends will impact the Chinese medical device market.

This analysis is crucial for stakeholders looking to capitalize on the rapid growth and strategically position themselves within this dynamic market sector. Investors, industry leaders, and policymakers can leverage this insight to make informed decisions and capitalize on the opportunities offered by the expanding Chinese medical devices market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

