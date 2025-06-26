Africa's Longest Low-Pylon Cable-Stayed Bridge Opens in Tanzania

BEIJING, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The JP Magufuli Bridge in Tanzania's Mwanza Province officially opened to traffic on June 19, 2025. Built by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC), the 4.66-kilometer structure stands as Africa's longest low-pylon cable-stayed bridge, featuring a 520-meter main span with three towers and dual cable planes that connects both shores of Lake Victoria.





During the opening ceremony, Tanzanian officials praised China's sustained support and the project team's professionalism. Despite facing numerous challenges over five years of construction—including the COVID-19 pandemic, complex geological conditions, and equipment supply chain disruptions—the team delivered the project on schedule while maintaining high construction standards.

The bridge's completion delivers substantial economic and social benefits to the region. Commute times between shores have plummeted from 40 minutes by ferry to under five minutes by road, while freight costs have dropped 10-15%. These improvements are energizing local agriculture, tourism, and commerce, driving new economic growth across the region.

The bridge incorporates environmentally conscious design and local cultural elements. Its towers resemble outstretched arms, symbolizing Tanzania's embrace of cooperation and prosperity, while the structure features the colors of Tanzania's national flag, creating a striking landmark along Lake Victoria's shoreline.

This "dream bridge" fulfills the late President John Magufuli’s vision while exemplifying successful China-Africa collaboration. It represents mutual trust and shared benefits between the two regions, embodying East Africa's aspirations for greater connectivity and prosperity.

Company: China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

Contact Person: Wen Kai

Email: wenkai@crcc.cn

Website: https://english.crcc.cn/

Telephone: 010-52688232

City: Beijing, China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c05f8317-26ec-480e-bdfc-6caba0b475fd