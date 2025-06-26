South Korea Beauty Devices Market Forecast Report 2025-2034, with Profiles of LG Corporation, Amorepacific, Doctors Tech, Beautiful Angel, and Cynosure

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Beauty Devices Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The South Korea beauty devices market reached approximately USD 1.32 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.80% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of around USD 4.81 Billion by 2034.
South Korea Beauty Devices Market Growth
South Korea is renowned for its significant role in the development of beauty technology, hosting a multitude of beauty device companies and events within its borders. For instance, the exhibitors at Cosmobeauty Seoul 2024 showcased a diverse array of electronic beauty devices in body shaping, hair removal, and skin care categories. Among the new launches, LED products designed to address various wellness and beauty concerns were notably prevalent due to their ability to treat different skin concerns like psoriasis, acne, and fine lines.
There is an increase in demand for at-home beauty devices, driven by their ease and convenience. Their capacity to address a range of skin issues has marked their place in contemporary skincare routines. These beauty devices include gua sha, LED light therapy devices, microcurrent facial devices, ultrasonic skin infusion devices, and at-home microdermabrasion kits. Besides, the trend of experimental learning and the availability of resources on social media platforms like Instagram are further boosting the adoption of at-home beauty devices.
Smart beauty devices such as LED masks, cleansing brushes, and facial rollers, incorporating technologies like infrared therapy and microcurrents, are gaining significant popularity due to their ability to address specific skin concerns. Moreover, the growing trend of personalisation in the skincare market is further surging the demand for smart beauty devices.
South Korea Beauty Devices Market Outlook
- APR Corp, a prominent K-beauty company, achieved cumulative sales of 1.5 million beauty devices as of November 2023, across both domestic and international markets.
- In March 2023, the Korean government announced plans to develop customised cosmetics and personalised skin diagnosis programmes using IoT and big data to support the bio-health sector.
- At-home beauty devices, which can offer professional-grade skincare treatments from the comfort of one's home, are gaining significant popularity in South Korea.
South Korea Beauty Devices Market Share
Based on product type, the market is divided into acne devices, hair removal devices, cleansing devices, oxygen and steamer devices, rejuvenation devices, and others. Hair removal devices are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% between 2025 and 2034 as they facilitate ease and convenience, especially at home.
Such devices are specialised instruments created to eliminate undesired hair from different areas of the body through a variety of mechanisms. These mechanisms include intense pulsed light (IPL), laser, mechanical epilation (such as tweezers or rotating discs), and radiofrequency, all of which target and eliminate hair from the skin's surface or follicles. These devices are utilised on various body parts like legs, underarms, arms, face, bikini line, and even delicate areas like the upper lip or chin, serving both males and females.
Leading Companies in the South Korea Beauty Devices Market
Major market players are investing heavily in smart technology to gain a competitive edge in the market. The report profiles the following notable players in the South Korean beauty devices market:
- LG Corporation
- Amorepacific Corporation
- Doctors Tech Co., Ltd.
- Beautiful Angel, Inc.
- Cynosure
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Size 2024-2025
1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
1.3 Key Demand Drivers
1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure
1.5 Industry Best Practices
1.6 Recent Trends and Developments
1.7 Industry Outlook
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
2.1 Market Trends
2.2 Key Verticals
2.3 Key Regions
2.4 Supplier Power
2.5 Buyer Power
2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks
2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders
3 Economic Summary
3.1 GDP Outlook
3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth
3.3 Inflation Trends
3.4 Democracy Index
3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios
3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
3.7 Population Outlook
3.8 Urbanisation Trends
4 Country Risk Profiles
4.1 Country Risk
4.2 Business Climate
5 Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Market Overview
5.1 Key Industry Highlights
5.2 Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Historical Market (2018-2024)
5.3 Asia Pacific Beauty Devices Market Forecast (2025-2034)
6 South Korea Beauty Devices Market Overview
6.1 Key Industry Highlights
6.2 South Korea Beauty Devices Historical Market (2018-2024)
6.3 South Korea Beauty Devices Market Forecast (2025-2034)
7 South Korea Beauty Devices Market by Product Type
7.1 Acne Devices
7.2 Hair Removal Devices
7.3 Cleansing Devices
7.4 Oxygen and Steamer Devices
7.5 Rejuvenation Devices
7.6 Others
8 South Korea Beauty Devices Market by Portability
8.1 Portable
8.2 Fixed
9 South Korea Beauty Devices Market by Application
9.1 Salon
9.2 Spa
9.3 Home
9.4 Others
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.3 Key Indicators for Demand
10.4 Key Indicators for Price
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Supplier Selection
11.2 Key Global Players
11.3 Key Regional Players
11.4 Key Player Strategies
11.5 Company Profiles
11.5.1 LG Corporation
11.5.2 Amorepacific Corporation
11.5.3 Doctors Tech Co., Ltd.
11.5.4 Beautiful Angel, Inc.
11.5.5 Cynosure, LLC
11.5.6 Others
