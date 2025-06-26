Saudi Arabia Q-Commerce Market Forecast Report to 2030, with Profiles of Nana Direct, Jahez, HungerStation, Mrsool, Rabbit Mobility, ToYou, Mistore, Sary Technologies, and Qareeb Delivery Services

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Q-Commerce Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Q-Commerce Market was valued at USD 0.45 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.34 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 20.17%.

Rapid expansion in last-mile delivery infrastructure is a central growth driver, as businesses enhance logistics operations through in-house capabilities and partnerships with third-party providers. Innovations like autonomous vehicles, drones, and automated warehousing are increasingly employed to boost delivery efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

The rising popularity of digital ordering platforms is also evident, with over 850,000 daily online food orders recorded in H1 2024 - a figure expected to more than double by 2030. This environment reflects a dynamic shift in consumer expectations and retail logistics, positioning Saudi Arabia as a key growth hub for Q-Commerce in the region.







Key Market Drivers

Rising Consumer Expectations for Speed and Convenience



A major factor driving Q-Commerce in Saudi Arabia is the growing expectation for ultra-fast delivery. Influenced by digital convenience and on-demand lifestyles, especially among younger consumers, traditional 1-3 day delivery models are giving way to near-instant service. The success of platforms like HungerStation and Jahez has established new standards for rapid delivery across sectors beyond food, including groceries and pharmacy goods.

Urban hubs like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam - where infrastructure supports high-speed logistics - are leading this shift. The behavioral changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have persisted, embedding fast delivery as a norm rather than a novelty. These shifting preferences are redefining competitive benchmarks across the Saudi retail landscape.



Key Market Challenges

High Operational and Logistics Costs



Q-Commerce models face substantial operational expenses tied to delivering at speed. Building and maintaining dark stores, micro-fulfillment centers, and round-the-clock delivery fleets involve significant costs. Achieving accurate real-time inventory and close proximity to customers adds to the logistical complexity. Expanding services across Saudi Arabia's vast terrain is challenging, as less populated regions offer lower volumes and higher delivery costs.

Additional cost pressures stem from rising fuel prices, driver wages, and maintenance, which together strain profitability. Many platforms operate at a loss during scaling, with only high-volume, tech-optimized operations capable of sustaining margins. Smaller operators, in particular, face difficulty remaining competitive under these conditions.



Key Market Trends

Expansion Beyond Food and Grocery



Saudi Arabia's Q-Commerce ecosystem is evolving beyond its initial focus on food and grocery delivery. Consumers increasingly demand fast delivery of diverse product categories such as health and wellness, electronics, personal care, and baby supplies. This has prompted platforms like Nana and Mistore to broaden their inventories. Pharmacy and convenience chains are also leveraging Q-Commerce platforms to provide instant access to everyday essentials.

Backed by more sophisticated inventory and fulfillment technology, these services are enabling the "everything in 30 minutes" model to become a viable expectation for urban consumers. This diversification trend is reshaping the market and opening new avenues for competitive differentiation and revenue growth.



Key Market Players

Nana Direct

Jahez International Company

HungerStation

Mrsool

Rabbit Mobility Saudi Arabia

ToYou (ToYou Delivery App)

Mistore (Mihnati Store)

Sary Technologies

Jazlah App

Qareeb Delivery Services

