Identity & Access Management Market Global Forecast Report to 2030, with Profiles of Okta, Oracle, Broadcom, CyberArk Software, Ping Identity, SailPoint Technologies, One Identity, ForgeRock, and more

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Identity & Access Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Identity & Access Management Market is navigating a critical period as organizations shift their operational models and security postures to address mounting threats, digital transformation, and evolving compliance mandates. This report provides actionable insights tailored for senior decision-makers tasked with shaping robust access governance strategies that support growth, agility, and enterprise resilience.
Market Snapshot: Identity & Access Management Market Outlook
The Identity & Access Management Market expanded from USD 28.47 billion in 2024 to USD 33.06 billion in 2025. Ongoing advancements and shifting regulatory demands are expected to drive the market at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.53%, reaching USD 67.70 billion by 2030. Increased regulatory scrutiny, the migration to cloud-centric infrastructures, and the growing prevalence of remote and hybrid work continue to accelerate enterprise adoption of IAM platforms globally.
Scope & Segmentation
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the identity and access management market, diving into its core segments, deployment options, and geographic coverage.
- Component: Access management, adaptive contextual access control, consumer identity and access management, federation services, identity governance and administration, certification, provisioning and deprovisioning, role management, multifactor authentication (biometrics based, hardware token, SMS/email based, software token), password management (vaulting & rotation, self-service password reset), privileged access management (endpoint privilege management, session management), single sign-on (desktop and web-based).
- Deployment Mode: Cloud, hybrid, on-premise.
- Organization Size: Large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.
- Industry Vertical: Banking, financial services, insurance, government and public sector, healthcare (hospitals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology), IT and telecom, retail and ecommerce (brick-and-mortar and online retail).
- Regional Coverage: Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (such as United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa), Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and others).
- Key Companies: Microsoft, IBM, Okta, Oracle, Broadcom, CyberArk, Ping Identity, SailPoint, One Identity, ForgeRock.
Key Takeaways for Senior Leaders
- Market transformation is driven by the convergence of zero-trust security models, broad cloud adoption, and proliferation of remote work, prompting companies to re-architect access management from perimeter-based to context-driven approaches.
- Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being leveraged within IAM solutions to enhance adaptive authentication, predict threats, and automate privilege management, improving both resilience and operational efficiencies.
- Regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, NIS2, and national privacy mandates are reshaping vendor strategies and enterprise investments, increasing the adoption of advanced identity governance solutions and automating compliance workflows.
- Hybrid deployment modes are creating new growth opportunities, empowering organizations to maintain existing systems while transitioning to scalable, cloud-based IAM models that support varied workloads and evolving business requirements.
- Sectors such as banking, government, and healthcare are prioritizing integrated identity controls to manage high transaction volumes, sensitive data, and stringent audit requirements. Meanwhile, small and midmarket enterprises increasingly embrace turnkey offerings for rapid, cost-effective integration.
Impact of US Tariffs on IAM Solutions
The 2025 implementation of new US tariff schedules has increased costs for hardware-centric IAM components such as biometric readers and authentication tokens. Consequently, many organizations are accelerating migration to software- and cloud-based authentication to minimize capital expenditures tied to imported hardware. Domestic production is adjusting to meet local demand, while enterprises realign supply chains and strengthen regional partnerships for improved pricing and delivery predictability.
Why This Report Matters
- Enables leadership to benchmark IAM investment strategies and identify high-impact, scalable technologies relevant to their industry and operational footprint.
- Supports informed decision-making with nuanced analysis of regional trends, regulatory drivers, and vendor capabilities to reduce risk and maximize return on security investments.
Companies Featured
The companies profiled in this Identity & Access Management market report include:
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Okta, Inc.
- Oracle
- Broadcom Inc.
- CyberArk Software Ltd.
- Ping Identity Corporation
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.
- One Identity LLC
- ForgeRock, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$33.06 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$67.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Identity & Access Management Market, by Component
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Access Management
8.2.1. Adaptive Contextual Access Control
8.2.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management
8.2.3. Federation
8.3. Identity Governance and Administration
8.3.1. Certification
8.3.2. Provisioning and Deprovisioning
8.3.3. Role Management
8.4. Multi Factor Authentication
8.4.1. Biometrics Based
8.4.2. Hardware Token
8.4.3. SMS Email Based
8.4.4. Software Token
8.5. Password Management
8.5.1. Password Vaulting and Rotation
8.5.2. Self Service Password Reset
8.6. Privileged Access Management
8.6.1. Endpoint Privilege Management
8.6.2. Session Management
8.7. Single Sign on
8.7.1. Desktop Single Sign on
8.7.2. Web Single Sign on
9. Identity & Access Management Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cloud
9.3. Hybrid
9.4. on Premise
10. Identity & Access Management Market, by Organization Size
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Large Enterprise
10.3. Small Medium Enterprise
11. Identity & Access Management Market, by Industry Vertical
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Banking Financial Services Insurance
11.2.1. Banking
11.2.2. Insurance
11.3. Government Public Sector
11.4. Healthcare
11.4.1. Hospitals
11.4.2. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
11.5. It and Telecom
11.6. Retail Ecommerce
11.6.1. Brick and Mortar Retail
11.6.2. Online Retail
12. Americas Identity & Access Management Market
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Identity & Access Management Market
14. Asia-Pacific Identity & Access Management Market
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
15.3. Competitive Analysis
15.3.1. Microsoft Corporation
15.3.2. IBM
15.3.3. Okta, Inc.
15.3.4. Oracle Corporation
15.3.5. Broadcom Inc.
15.3.6. CyberArk Software Ltd.
15.3.7. Ping Identity Corporation
15.3.8. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.
15.3.9. One Identity LLC
15.3.10. ForgeRock, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gdoig
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment