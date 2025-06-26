Identity & Access Management Market Global Forecast Report to 2030, with Profiles of Okta, Oracle, Broadcom, CyberArk Software, Ping Identity, SailPoint Technologies, One Identity, ForgeRock, and more

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Identity & Access Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Identity & Access Management Market is navigating a critical period as organizations shift their operational models and security postures to address mounting threats, digital transformation, and evolving compliance mandates. This report provides actionable insights tailored for senior decision-makers tasked with shaping robust access governance strategies that support growth, agility, and enterprise resilience.

Market Snapshot: Identity & Access Management Market Outlook

The Identity & Access Management Market expanded from USD 28.47 billion in 2024 to USD 33.06 billion in 2025. Ongoing advancements and shifting regulatory demands are expected to drive the market at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.53%, reaching USD 67.70 billion by 2030. Increased regulatory scrutiny, the migration to cloud-centric infrastructures, and the growing prevalence of remote and hybrid work continue to accelerate enterprise adoption of IAM platforms globally.

Scope & Segmentation

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the identity and access management market, diving into its core segments, deployment options, and geographic coverage.

Component: Access management, adaptive contextual access control, consumer identity and access management, federation services, identity governance and administration, certification, provisioning and deprovisioning, role management, multifactor authentication (biometrics based, hardware token, SMS/email based, software token), password management (vaulting & rotation, self-service password reset), privileged access management (endpoint privilege management, session management), single sign-on (desktop and web-based).

Cloud, hybrid, on-premise. Organization Size: Large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

Large enterprise, small and medium enterprise. Industry Vertical: Banking, financial services, insurance, government and public sector, healthcare (hospitals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology), IT and telecom, retail and ecommerce (brick-and-mortar and online retail).

Banking, financial services, insurance, government and public sector, healthcare (hospitals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology), IT and telecom, retail and ecommerce (brick-and-mortar and online retail). Regional Coverage: Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (such as United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa), Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and others).

Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (such as United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa), Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and others). Key Companies: Microsoft, IBM, Okta, Oracle, Broadcom, CyberArk, Ping Identity, SailPoint, One Identity, ForgeRock.

Key Takeaways for Senior Leaders

Market transformation is driven by the convergence of zero-trust security models, broad cloud adoption, and proliferation of remote work, prompting companies to re-architect access management from perimeter-based to context-driven approaches.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being leveraged within IAM solutions to enhance adaptive authentication, predict threats, and automate privilege management, improving both resilience and operational efficiencies.

Regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, NIS2, and national privacy mandates are reshaping vendor strategies and enterprise investments, increasing the adoption of advanced identity governance solutions and automating compliance workflows.

Hybrid deployment modes are creating new growth opportunities, empowering organizations to maintain existing systems while transitioning to scalable, cloud-based IAM models that support varied workloads and evolving business requirements.

Sectors such as banking, government, and healthcare are prioritizing integrated identity controls to manage high transaction volumes, sensitive data, and stringent audit requirements. Meanwhile, small and midmarket enterprises increasingly embrace turnkey offerings for rapid, cost-effective integration.

Impact of US Tariffs on IAM Solutions

The 2025 implementation of new US tariff schedules has increased costs for hardware-centric IAM components such as biometric readers and authentication tokens. Consequently, many organizations are accelerating migration to software- and cloud-based authentication to minimize capital expenditures tied to imported hardware. Domestic production is adjusting to meet local demand, while enterprises realign supply chains and strengthen regional partnerships for improved pricing and delivery predictability.

Why This Report Matters

Enables leadership to benchmark IAM investment strategies and identify high-impact, scalable technologies relevant to their industry and operational footprint.

Supports informed decision-making with nuanced analysis of regional trends, regulatory drivers, and vendor capabilities to reduce risk and maximize return on security investments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $33.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $67.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Identity & Access Management Market, by Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Access Management

8.2.1. Adaptive Contextual Access Control

8.2.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management

8.2.3. Federation

8.3. Identity Governance and Administration

8.3.1. Certification

8.3.2. Provisioning and Deprovisioning

8.3.3. Role Management

8.4. Multi Factor Authentication

8.4.1. Biometrics Based

8.4.2. Hardware Token

8.4.3. SMS Email Based

8.4.4. Software Token

8.5. Password Management

8.5.1. Password Vaulting and Rotation

8.5.2. Self Service Password Reset

8.6. Privileged Access Management

8.6.1. Endpoint Privilege Management

8.6.2. Session Management

8.7. Single Sign on

8.7.1. Desktop Single Sign on

8.7.2. Web Single Sign on



9. Identity & Access Management Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cloud

9.3. Hybrid

9.4. on Premise



10. Identity & Access Management Market, by Organization Size

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Large Enterprise

10.3. Small Medium Enterprise



11. Identity & Access Management Market, by Industry Vertical

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Banking Financial Services Insurance

11.2.1. Banking

11.2.2. Insurance

11.3. Government Public Sector

11.4. Healthcare

11.4.1. Hospitals

11.4.2. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

11.5. It and Telecom

11.6. Retail Ecommerce

11.6.1. Brick and Mortar Retail

11.6.2. Online Retail



12. Americas Identity & Access Management Market



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Identity & Access Management Market



14. Asia-Pacific Identity & Access Management Market



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis

15.3.1. Microsoft Corporation

15.3.2. IBM

15.3.3. Okta, Inc.

15.3.4. Oracle Corporation

15.3.5. Broadcom Inc.

15.3.6. CyberArk Software Ltd.

15.3.7. Ping Identity Corporation

15.3.8. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

15.3.9. One Identity LLC

15.3.10. ForgeRock, Inc.

