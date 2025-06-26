Tapping into the $42.91 Billion Natural Sweeteners Market: Strategic Insights for Competitive Positioning

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Sweeteners Market by Type, Application, Form, Distribution Channel, Source - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Senior leaders in food, beverage, and ingredient supply chains face fast-evolving demand for cleaner, healthier sweetness solutions. The natural sweeteners market now commands attention as critical policy, health, and technology shifts create new opportunities-and challenges-to future-proof global portfolios.
Market Snapshot: Natural Sweeteners Market Growth
The natural sweeteners market grew from USD 31.14 billion in 2024 to USD 32.89 billion in 2025. It is projected to maintain a CAGR of 5.48%, reaching USD 42.91 billion by 2030. Brands increasingly refocus around natural, plant-derived ingredients as consumers, regulatory agencies, and partners challenge conventional sweetener profiles. Strategic pivots in sourcing, R&D, and supply partnerships are appearing worldwide.
Scope & Segmentation
- Type: Allulose, Erythritol, Monk Fruit, Stevia, Tagatose, Xylitol
- Application: Animal Feed, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food and Beverage (including Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy Beverages, Juices and Nectars, Soft Drinks, Tea and Coffee, Cereals and Bars, Dairy Products, Sauces and Dressings), Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals
- Form: Granular, Liquid, Powder, Tablets
- Distribution Channel: Food Service (Full Service Restaurants, Institutional Catering, Quick Service Restaurants), Grocery Stores (Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets), Online Retail (E-Commerce Platforms, Manufacturer Websites), Specialty Stores (Health Food Stores, Pharmacies)
- Source: Plant Extracts (Monk Fruit, Stevia), Rare Sugars (Allulose, Tagatose), Sugar Alcohols (Erythritol, Sorbitol, Xylitol)
- Geography: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Norway, Poland, Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan)
- Leading Companies: Cargill, Incorporated; Ingredion Incorporated; Tate & Lyle PLC; Archer-Daniels-Midland Company; Roquette Freres S.A.; International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.; Corbion N.V.; Sensient Technologies Corporation; GLG Life Tech Corporation; Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited
- Technology Drivers: Enzymatic conversion, precision fermentation, digital traceability, advanced extraction methods
Key Takeaways for Decision Makers
- Food and beverage manufacturers are reengineering recipes to prioritize cleaner labels and align products with health-focused consumer interests.
- Regulatory scrutiny on caloric and synthetic sweeteners is encouraging wider adoption of plant-based and rare sugar alternatives.
- Technology partnerships-especially those combining ingredient suppliers and biotech innovators-are enabling next-generation sweetener launches that balance performance with sustainability.
- Global supply chain resilience is becoming a strategic imperative, prompting investments in local sourcing, processing optimization, and digital monitoring to minimize interruption risks.
- Active participation in sustainability and ingredient transparency campaigns now influences purchasing decisions along the entire value chain.
Tariff Impact in the United States
In 2025, newly implemented US tariffs on selected imported sweeteners have driven up costs, leading manufacturers to accelerate domestic sourcing and reconfigure procurement. This tariff shift is prompting long-term sourcing contracts, local extraction investments, and a focus on manufacturing flexibility to quickly adapt ingredient mixes and control margins.
Why This Report Matters
- Empowers leaders with granular segmentation and actionable insights for strategic market positioning in a competitive landscape.
- Enables proactive risk assessment and investment planning by revealing how regulatory, technological, and tariff shifts create value or vulnerability.
Companies Featured
The companies profiled in this Natural Sweeteners market report include:
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Tate & Lyle PLC
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- Roquette Freres S.A.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Corbion N.V.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation
- GLG Life Tech Corporation
- Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$32.89 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$42.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Natural Sweeteners Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Allulose
8.3. Erythritol
8.4. Monk Fruit
8.5. Stevia
8.6. Tagatose
8.7. Xylitol
9. Natural Sweeteners Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Animal Feed
9.3. Cosmetics and Personal Care
9.4. Food and Beverage
9.4.1. Bakery and Confectionery
9.4.2. Beverages
9.4.2.1. Dairy Beverages
9.4.2.2. Juices and Nectars
9.4.2.3. Soft Drinks
9.4.2.4. Tea and Coffee
9.4.3. Cereals and Bars
9.4.4. Dairy Products
9.4.5. Sauces and Dressings
9.5. Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals
10. Natural Sweeteners Market, by Form
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Granular
10.3. Liquid
10.4. Powder
10.5. Tablets
11. Natural Sweeteners Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Food Service
11.2.1. Full Service Restaurants
11.2.2. Institutional Catering
11.2.3. Quick Service Restaurants
11.3. Grocery Stores
11.3.1. Convenience Stores
11.3.2. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
11.4. Online Retail
11.4.1. E-Commerce Platforms
11.4.2. Manufacturer Websites
11.5. Specialty Stores
11.5.1. Health Food Stores
11.5.2. Pharmacies
12. Natural Sweeteners Market, by Source
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Plant Extracts
12.2.1. Monk Fruit
12.2.2. Stevia
12.3. Rare Sugars
12.3.1. Allulose
12.3.2. Tagatose
12.4. Sugar Alcohols
12.4.1. Erythritol
12.4.2. Sorbitol
12.4.3. Xylitol
13. Americas Natural Sweeteners Market
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Natural Sweeteners Market
15. Asia-Pacific Natural Sweeteners Market
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Cargill, Incorporated
16.3.2. Ingredion Incorporated
16.3.3. Tate & Lyle PLC
16.3.4. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
16.3.5. Roquette Freres S.A.
16.3.6. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
16.3.7. Corbion N.V.
16.3.8. Sensient Technologies Corporation
16.3.9. GLG Life Tech Corporation
16.3.10. Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0bvyb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment