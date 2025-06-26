$1.1 Bn Molluscicides Market Analysis by Active Ingredient Type, Physical Form, End User, Mode of Action, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molluscicides Market by Active Ingredient Type, Physical Form, End User, Mode of Action, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Molluscicides Market grew from USD 783.03 million in 2024 to USD 833.19 million in 2025. It is expected to maintain a CAGR of 6.11%, reaching USD 1.11 billion by 2030.

The molluscicides market is rapidly transforming, propelled by sustainability demands, regulatory shifts, and advances in formulation technology. Senior decision-makers navigating this space will benefit from a clear understanding of current dynamics shaping product innovation, distribution, and regional adoption.

Market Snapshot: Molluscicides Market Growth

Demand is surging as the agricultural sector and other end users seek reliable, compliant pest management solutions. Heightened awareness of pest prevalence, together with digital agriculture and regulatory complexity, creates an environment where proven efficacy and environmental responsibility are paramount.

Tariff Impact on Supply Dynamics

The 2025 U.S. tariffs have driven significant supply chain realignment. Ingredient suppliers are diversifying sources, domestic manufacturing is scaling up, and logistics partnerships are adapting to buffer market volatility. Distributors and large end users are leveraging collaborative procurement strategies for cost management. These collective actions are building greater supply chain resilience in the face of pricing pressures.

This analysis combines primary qualitative interviews with agronomists, regulatory specialists, and distribution leaders, along with secondary desktop research from peer-reviewed literature and regulatory records. Segment adoption rates and distribution trends are triangulated and reviewed by external market advisors. Data quality is rigorously maintained through cross-verification and domain expert input, ensuring robust, actionable intelligence.

Why This Report Matters

Strategic segmentation delivers clarity for portfolio planning, helping leaders target high-growth segments and regions with tailored solutions.

Current insights on technology adoption, regulatory change, and supply chain adaptation enable informed decision-making for risk mitigation and opportunity capture.

Thorough data validation supports confidence in forecasting, investment, and partnership development across key market players.

Scope & Segmentation of the Molluscicides Market

Active Ingredient Types: Ferric Phosphate, Metaldehyde, Metaldehyde Combinations

Ferric Phosphate, Metaldehyde, Metaldehyde Combinations Physical Forms: Dust, Granule, Liquid (Emulsifiable Concentrate, Solution), Pellet (Biodegradable, Standard)

Dust, Granule, Liquid (Emulsifiable Concentrate, Solution), Pellet (Biodegradable, Standard) End Users: Commercial Agriculture (Crop Farming, Turf Management), Government, Industrial, Residential (Home Gardens, Lawns)

Commercial Agriculture (Crop Farming, Turf Management), Government, Industrial, Residential (Home Gardens, Lawns) Mode of Action: Contact, Fumigant, Systemic

Contact, Fumigant, Systemic Distribution Channels: Offline (Agrochemical Dealers, Garden Centers, Supermarkets), Online (Ecommerce Platforms, Manufacturer Websites)

Offline (Agrochemical Dealers, Garden Centers, Supermarkets), Online (Ecommerce Platforms, Manufacturer Websites) Regions Covered: Americas (including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (covering 20+ markets), Asia-Pacific (from China and India to Australia and Southeast Asia)

Americas (including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (covering 20+ markets), Asia-Pacific (from China and India to Australia and Southeast Asia) Leading Companies Profiled: Bayer CropScience AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Corteva Agriscience, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Sipcam-Oxon S.p.A., Sumitomo Chemical, Marrone Bio Innovations, Isagro S.p.A.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Integrated pest management approaches are increasingly preferred, with molluscicides expected to complement biological controls and cultural practices.

Product innovation is centered on safer, targeted active ingredients and biodegradable carriers, addressing tightening sustainability requirements from both regulators and end users.

Digital agriculture is enabling more precise product application, lowering environmental exposure and optimizing operational efficiency across farming and turf management.

Distribution strategies are shifting, with an emphasis on omnichannel accessibility-including growth in e-commerce platforms and near-shore warehousing to ensure timely access and improved resilience.

Manufacturers are forming new alliances with research institutions and biotech firms to accelerate development pipelines and match market expectations for safety and performance.

Regional fragmentation means tailored product strategies are required, reflecting varied climate, infrastructure, and regulatory regimes-from North America's rapid approvals to EMEA's stringent residue limits and APAC's climatic diversity.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $833.19 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1110 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Molluscicides Market, by Active Ingredient Type



9. Molluscicides Market, by Physical Form



10. Molluscicides Market, by End User



11. Molluscicides Market, by Mode of Action



12. Molluscicides Market, by Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape

Bayer CropScience AG

BASF SE

Syngenta AG

Corteva Agriscience, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Nufarm Limited

Sipcam-Oxon S.p.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Isagro S.p.A.

