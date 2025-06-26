Deck Contractor Brian Jalbert of Jalbert Contracting Shares Insights on Wobbly Deck Warnings in HelloNation Magazine

ALTON, N.H., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does a wobbly deck really mean for your home’s safety? That’s the question answered in Deck Safety Alert: A Wobble Warning You Shouldn't Ignore , an article featured in HelloNation Magazine and informed by deck construction expert Brian Jalbert of Jalbert Contracting in Alton, New Hampshire. The piece outlines how seemingly minor deck instability could signal serious structural problems, emphasizing the critical need for homeowners to take deck movement seriously.

According to the article, many people disregard subtle shifts or shakes in their decks, assuming these are harmless signs of age or weathering. However, a wobbly deck is often a red flag for issues such as loose fasteners, rotting posts, or compromised support beams. These not only affect the structural integrity of the deck but also create real safety risks. Regular maintenance, particularly around key areas like ledger boards and railings, is essential to avoid preventable accidents.

Homeowners are urged to perform routine visual inspections but are also reminded of the importance of a professional evaluation. Experts like Brian Jalbert are trained to spot damage that may be missed during DIY checks. A professional assessment can prevent costly repairs or even structural failure by catching small issues before they become significant problems.

Deck Safety Alert: A Wobble Warning You Shouldn't Ignore highlights the dangers of ignoring deck instability and underscores the role of skilled contractors in maintaining safe outdoor spaces. The full article can be read at Deck Safety Alert: A Wobble Warning You Shouldn't Ignore .

