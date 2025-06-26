Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Market Report 2025 | Innovations Drive Services Forward, Embracing Digital & Cashless Solutions - Long-term Forecasts to 2029 and 2034

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dry cleaning and laundry services market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $119.94 billion in 2024 to $123.63 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The dry cleaning and laundry services market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $140.26 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, rapid urbanization, a rise in the number of single person households, and growth in the healthcare services sector. North America was the largest region in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market in 2024. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market.





The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in the hospitality sector, increasing internet penetration, rising franchising opportunity, faster economic growth, busy lifestyles of people and technological advances in the laundry industry. Major trends in the forecast period include investing in digital technologies such as mobile apps to offer on-demand laundry services, offering cashless self-service options such as contactless payments and digital wallets to ease cash management and attract customers, and installing smart laundromats to cut down labor costs, save time and improve operational efficiencies.



The projected positive impact of a gradual shift in customer spending towards tourism is expected to boost the hospitality sector in the forecast period, thereby driving the market for dry-cleaning and laundry services. To meet the growing demands of tourists, hotels are adopting new business models that allow rooms to be booked multiple times in a single day.

This approach is anticipated to increase the frequency of linen changes in hotel rooms, leading to a higher volume of linen to be washed after each change. This evolving business model is likely to generate demand for dry-cleaning and laundry services within the hospitality industry, where hotels prefer utilizing professional launderettes to optimize operational efficiency and maintain high-quality services. Therefore, the expansion of the hospitality industry is poised to propel the dry-cleaning and laundry services market.



The anticipated rise in franchising opportunities is expected to drive the future growth of the dry cleaning and laundry services market. Franchising, as a business model, involves an arrangement where a franchisor grants another entity (the franchisee) the right to operate a business using the franchisor's established brand name, products, services, and business system. This franchising model enables established brands to rapidly expand their presence, making dry cleaning and laundry services more accessible to customers across various regions, including underserved areas. The increasing opportunities in franchising are a driving force behind the growth of the dry cleaning and laundry services market.



The global adoption of cashless self-service laundries, including coin-operated machines, is on the rise. This growth is primarily driven by the emergence of cards and alternative electronic payment methods, such as RFID contactless credit cards or NFC-enabled mobile wallets. These methods offer a cost-effective alternative to handling cash and are user-friendly. Cashless laundry machines not only provide a solution to the challenges of cash management but also offer enhanced security compared to cash-operated machines, which are susceptible to theft and require vigilant monitoring. For example, companies such as 'Texas Coin and Commercial Laundry' and 'Lone Star Laundromat Services' in Texas, USA have embraced cashless laundry services.



Major companies in the dry cleaning and laundry services sector are introducing innovative service options. Innovative laundry services encompass new and creative ideas and strategies implemented by laundry businesses to distinguish themselves from competitors. As an illustration, in April 2023, Virgin Australia launched Fly Cleaning, the world's first in-flight dry cleaning service. The introduction of the Fly Cleaning service was part of Virgin Australia's initiative to emphasize its commitment to passenger comfort and convenience. This service enables passengers to have their clothes cleaned while traveling, eliminating the need for post-trip laundry tasks.

