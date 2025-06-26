Military Vetronics Strategic Industry Assessment 2025-2030: Explore Modernization and Innovation in Vetronics Systems for Global Defense Leaders

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Vetronics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Military Vetronics was valued at US$5.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Military Vetronics market.







The market growth for military vetronics is primarily fueled by several critical drivers. Firstly, escalating defense budgets and rising geopolitical tensions are compelling nations to enhance their military capabilities, which includes significant investments in vetronics. Additionally, the push for modernization has led to the retrofitting of aging military vehicles with new vetronics, incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), autonomy, and improved cybersecurity measures.

These technologies are pivotal in modernizing military fleets, enhancing operational capabilities, and ensuring compatibility with network-centric warfare requirements, which demand sophisticated, integrated communication and data systems across the battlefield. The integration of AI and autonomous systems in vetronics allows for advanced functionalities like automated target recognition and autonomous navigation, significantly boosting operational efficiency and safety.



Despite these advancements, the sector faces notable challenges, including the high costs associated with developing and integrating advanced vetronics systems, which can be prohibitive. Additionally, military vetronics must comply with stringent regulatory and safety standards, which can delay development timelines and increase costs. Rapid technological advancements also necessitate continuous investment in research and development to keep pace with new technologies, presenting an ongoing challenge for manufacturers.

However, the sector offers substantial opportunities for growth, particularly through the continued integration of new technologies into vetronics, which can significantly enhance military operational capabilities. The global expansion of military spending provides significant market opportunities, especially in regions and segments that are modernizing their defense fleets. As technology continues to evolve, the military vetronics market is poised to redefine combat and strategic military operations further, emphasizing the need for continuous innovation and adaptation in this dynamically changing sector.

The report analyzes the Military Vetronics market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: System (C3 System, Power System, Navigation System, Weapon Control System, Other Systems); Application (Main Battle Tanks, Light Armored Vehicles, Amphibious Vehicles, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles, Other Applications)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

