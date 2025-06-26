Western Europe's Data Center Market 2025: Comprehensive Analysis of 1000 Operational and 193 Forthcoming Facilities

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database covers the Western Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 1000 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 193 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation per kW pricing
Key Market Highlights
- Around 30% of rack capacity is concentrated in the UK, followed by Spain with around 25%, and Germany with more than 15% in the upcoming data centers.
- Digital Realty and Equinix hold a significant market share in this region.
- The UK, Germany, and Netherlands account for more than 60% of the existing data centers in this region, while Spain and Italy have higher upcoming data center capacity.
- Most of the financial markets of Europe are found in the Western region, and hence the highest density of colocation data centers is found here.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (1000 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (193 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Western Europe Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- 3U Telecom
- Access Managed Services (OOSHA)
- ACS Group
- Ada Infrastructure
- Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF)
- Advanced MedioMatrix
- AIMES
- Aire Networks
- Aixit
- AlphaCloud
- Alpine DC
- ANS Group (UKFast)
- Applico Digital Labs
- Apto & Dromeus Capital
- Aptum
- AQ Compute
- AQL Data Center
- Ar Telecom
- Area Project Solutions
- Ark Data Centres
- Arrow Business Communications
- Arsys
- Art Data Centres
- Artfiles
- Aruba
- Asanti (Daisy Group)
- ASCO TLC (Acantho)
- ASK4
- Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
- Atlantic Hub
- AtlasEdge
- Avaio
- Bancadati SA
- BICS
- bitNAP
- Bluestar Datacenter
- BrainServe
- brightsolid
- Broadcasting Center Europe
- BT Ireland
- BT Italia
- Caineal
- Caldera21 (CDLAN)
- CapitaLand
- Carrier Colo
- Castleforge and Galaxy DC
- Catella (Trinity DC)
- CCS Leeds
- CDROM
- Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)
- Centrilogic
- Centron
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- Civicos Networking
- CKW
- Claranet
- Clearstream Technology
- Cloud Innovation Limited
- CloudHQ
- CloudRock
- Cogent Communications
- ColoBale
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Comarch
- Compass Datacenters
- Comtrance
- Comvive Servidores SL
- Contabo
- Convergenze S.p.A.
- Cork Internet eXchange
- Corscale
- CSI PIEMONTE
- Custodian Data Centres
- CyrusOne
- Daisy Corporate Services
- D-ALiX (ITER Group)
- DARZ
- Data Castle
- Data Center Partners (DCP)
- Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC)
- Data Felix
- Data11
- Data4 Group
- DataBank
- Datacenter United
- DataCenter Winterthur
- Datacentreplus
- DATANET.CO.UK
- DataOne
- dataR
- DataVita
- DATAWIRE
- Datum
- DDCL Tutis Point
- DECSIS
- DEEP
- Denv-R
- Digital Realty
- Digital Reef
- Digital Space
- DLD (Salford) Ltd
- DOKOM 21
- Echelon Data Centers
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeCore
- Edged Energy & Merlin Properties
- Edgnex
- EID LLP
- Eircom
- Elasticity Limited
- Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd
- Elmec Informatica
- EMC HostCo
- Energia Data Centre
- EngineNode
- Eni
- envia TEL
- Epsilon Telecommunications
- Equinix
- Espaciorack
- Espanix
- Etix Everywhere
- EVF Data Center
- Evroc
- EXE.IT SRL SB
- Fastnet
- Fastweb
- Fibernet
- Fibra Medios Telecom
- Fibre23
- FirstColo
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Friktoria
- Fujitsu
- Fulcrum Data Systems
- GIB-Solutions
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- Goodman
- GRASS-MERKUR
- Green Datacenter
- Green Mountain
- GreenScale
- Gridjet Data Centres
- Grupalia Internet S.A
- Grupo Trevenque
- GTP 3 Data Center
- GTT Communications
- Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)
- Hetzner Online
- HiHo
- Hispaweb
- Hostmein IKE
- hosttech
- Humber Tech Park
- Ibercom
- Icade
- IDS&Unitelm srl
- iGenius
- InAsset (RETELIT)
- Indectron
- Indra
- INFOMANIAK
- Ingenostrum
- Intercity Technology
- IOMART
- Ionos (Fasthosts)
- IP House
- Ipcore Datacenters
- IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)
- Irideos
- Iron Mountain
- ISPpro Internet
- IT Gate
- Italia Telecom Sparkle
- ITENOS
- Itility
- Itnet
- ITPS
- IWB
- J Mould
- JCD Group
- K2 Data Centres
- Kao Data
- Keppel Data Centres
- KEVLINX
- Kwere II
- LabGroup
- Lancom
- Lasercharm
- Latos Data Center
- LCL
- LDeX
- LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON)
- Lidl (Schwarz Group)
- Lincoln Rackhouse
- Link Park Heathrow
- Lumen Technologies
- Lunar Digital
- LuxConnect
- Maincubes
- Mainova WebHouse
- Malaga Data Center
- Merlin Properties
- MigSolv
- MIX
- MK NETZDIENSTE
- Moresi
- myLoc managed IT (WIIT)
- Nabiax
- Naquadria
- Nation Data Center
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers
- Nehos
- NET-BUILD
- Nethits Telecom
- NetTech DC
- Netwise Hosting
- NewTelco
- Nexica - Econocom Group
- Nixval
- nLighten
- Node4
- Noovle (TIM)
- Noris Network
- NorthC
- Norwich Research Park
- NOS
- NRB
- NS3
- NSCALE
- NTS Workspace
- NTT DATA
- OpCore
- Open Hub Med
- Orange Business Services
- Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited
- Panattoni
- Panservice
- PATRIZIA
- Penta Infra
- Pfalzkom
- PGIM Real Estate
- Planet IC
- Playnet
- PlusServer
- Portugal Telecom (Altice)
- Portus Data Centers
- Prescient Data Centres
- Prime Data Centers
- Proximus Datacenter
- Pulsant
- Pure Data Center
- PYUR (HL KOMM)
- QTS
- Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)
- QuickHost
- Rack One
- Rackspace Technology
- ratiokontakt
- Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG
- Redcentric
- Redwire DC
- REN
- Safe Hosts Internet
- Safenames Data Centre
- SDC Capital Partners
- Seeweb
- Segro
- ServeCentric
- ServerChoice
- Serverfarm
- ServerHouse
- Service Express (Blue Chip)
- Sesterce
- SilverEdge DC
- Six Degrees
- Smals
- Solaria
- Soltia Consulting SL
- SpeedBone
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (Virtus Data Center)
- STACK Infrastructure
- STACKIT
- Start Campus
- Stellium Datacenters
- SUB1
- Sungard Availability Services
- SWISSCOLOCATION
- Swisscom
- Switch Datacenters
- Synapsecom Telecoms
- T5 Data Centers
- Telecom Italia
- Telehouse
- Telemaxx
- Telstra
- Templus
- The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)
- Thesee Datacenter
- THG Hosting
- Thrive
- Tissat
- TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet
- Towernet infrastructures SL
- Tritax Big Box
- Trusted-Colo
- T-Systems
- TWLKOM
- Unidata
- University of Trento
- Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup
- GPI & ISA
- Unix-Solutions
- Vantage Data Centers
- Verne Global
- Vianova
- Viatel
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- Visual Online
- Vitali
- WIIT AG
- Wildcard Networks
- Wilton International
- WRN Broadcast
- Wycombe Film Studios
- XL360
- Yondr
- Zayo Group
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ksh5k7
