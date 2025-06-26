ExoraPad Set to Launch Testnet Version of Its Much Anticipated Launchpad on the XRP Ledger

CORK, Ireland, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExoraPad , the AI-powered launchpad platform designed exclusively for Real World Assets (RWAs), DePIN, and groundbreaking Web3 projects, is taking a major step forward as it prepares to launch the testnet version of its platform on the XRP Ledger.

Following the successful release of its interactive prototype, which gave the community a first-hand preview of ExoraPad’s launchpad, staking, and governance modules, the development team is now finalizing preparations to roll out the testnet deployment in early Q3 2025.

From Vision to Reality

The clickable prototype, which received overwhelmingly positive feedback, showcased ExoraPad’s intuitive user interface and its core features including seamless project onboarding, AI-backed vetting systems, community-driven governance, and staking infrastructure. This early build helped demonstrate the potential of a truly decentralized and intelligent launchpad purpose-built for the XRP ecosystem.

Now, with valuable user input and design optimizations in hand, the development team is moving into the next phase: launching a live testnet version where users and projects can interact with a functioning environment on the XRP Ledger.

Why This Matters

The launch of ExoraPad’s testnet marks a significant milestone not just for the platform, but for the broader XRP Ledger community. As the first-of-its-kind AI-integrated launchpad on XRPL, ExoraPad is poised to unlock a new era of innovation, enabling high-potential projects in the RWA and DePIN sectors to access capital and launch with greater transparency, scalability, and precision.

By deploying on testnet, the team aims to:

Stress test platform performance under real conditions



Fine-tune smart contract functionality and security



Collect detailed user feedback to improve UX/UI



Ensure a smooth path toward the mainnet launch in the quarters ahead



A Glimpse into Q3 2025

Set for launch in the early part of Q3 2025, the testnet rollout will allow the community to explore the full functionality of ExoraPad interacting with real interfaces, testing project launch flows, engaging in staking mechanics, and simulating governance votes, all within a risk-free environment.

This step brings ExoraPad closer to delivering on its mission: a permissionless, AI-vetted gateway for innovation on the XRP Ledger, where high-quality Web3 projects get discovered and funded by a global, decentralized community.

What’s Next?

After the testnet rollout, ExoraPad plans to begin backend integrations, implement final feedback, and proceed toward the full public mainnet release. The platform will continue updating the community with progress reports, technical deep dives, and rollout schedules.

With over 98,000 XRP raised during its presale, and with the $EXP token now live and trading on the Magnetic DEX, ExoraPad is building powerful momentum as it gears up for one of the most anticipated platform launches in the XRPL ecosystem.

Stay tuned for the testnet launch announcement and join the DeFi revolution on XRP powered by ExoraPad.

Website: https://exorapad.com

DEX Listing: EXP/XRP on Magnetic DEX

Telegram: https://t.me/exorapad

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Exorapad

Docs: https://docs.exorapad.com

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/587c1988-a38f-442e-a759-6bcdf21be50c