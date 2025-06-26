Next Generation Military Power Supply Market Investment Opportunities 2025-2030 Featuring Detailed Analysis of 43 Industry Players

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Military Power Supply - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Next Generation Military Power Supply was valued at US$13.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$19.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Next Generation Military Power Supply market.







The growth in the next generation military power supply market is driven by several factors, including increasing global defense budgets, rising demand for high-energy weapon systems, and the expansion of unmanned military operations. The proliferation of electronic warfare and cyber defense systems is necessitating more sophisticated power solutions to support energy-intensive technologies. The growing adoption of autonomous drones, robotic combat units, and AI-driven reconnaissance systems is further fueling demand for lightweight, high-capacity power storage solutions.

Additionally, the shift toward sustainable and renewable energy sources aligns with military objectives to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and enhance operational sustainability. Governments and defense agencies are also investing in modular and interoperable power systems to improve energy resilience in modern combat scenarios. As military forces continue to modernize, the demand for next-generation power supply systems is expected to grow, driving technological advancements and securing energy independence for future defense operations.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Power Supply Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$14.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7%. The Power Supply Software segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.9% CAGR to reach $3.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Next Generation Military Power Supply Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Abbott Technologies, Advanced Conversion Technology Inc., Aegis Power Systems Inc., AGMA Power Systems Ltd., AJ`s Power Source Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 43 companies featured in this Next Generation Military Power Supply market report include:

Abbott Technologies

Advanced Conversion Technology Inc.

Aegis Power Systems Inc.

AGMA Power Systems Ltd.

AJ`s Power Source Inc.

Astrodyne TDI Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Energy Technologies Inc.

EnerSys

Fujitsu Limited

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Milpower Source Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Powerbox International AB

Prime Power Inc.

SynQor Inc.

TDK-Lambda Americas Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

XP Power Limited

The report analyzes the Next Generation Military Power Supply market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Component Type (Power Supply Hardware, Power Supply Software); End-Use (Aerial End-Use, Naval End-Use, Land End-Use)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Next Generation Military Power Supply - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Tactical Electrification Programs Spurs Demand for High-Efficiency Power Supplies

Rising Military Investments in UAVs and UGVs Drives Adoption of Lightweight Power Solutions

Expanding Electronic Warfare Capabilities Strengthens Business Case for Next-Gen Power Architectures

Proliferation of Network-Centric Warfare Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Intelligent Power Systems

Growing Demand for Modular and Scalable Power Systems Accelerates Market Penetration

Increasing Reliance on AI-Driven Combat Systems Throws the Spotlight on Smart Power Supply Units

Emphasis on SWaP-C Optimization Sustains Growth Momentum in Military Power Supply Market

Electrification of Armored Vehicles Propels Growth of High-Density Power Systems

Adoption of Solid-State Power Controllers Generates Demand for Advanced Switching Technologies

Rising Integration of Directed Energy Weapons Drives Innovation in Thermal Management & Power Output

Expansion of Mobile Command and Control Systems Spurs Growth in Portable and Rugged Power Supplies

Growing Deployment of Soldier-Wearable Tech Strengthens Business Case for Ultra-Compact Power Modules

Emphasis on Interoperability and Standardization Accelerates Adoption of Open Architecture Power Designs

Push for Renewable Energy Integration in Military Operations Creates Opportunities for Hybrid Power Systems

Increasing Defense Budgets in Emerging Economies Expands Global Demand for Tactical Power Solutions

Cybersecurity Concerns in Military Electronics Drive Shift Toward Secure and Encrypted Power Interfaces

Regulatory Mandates on Energy Efficiency Propel Innovation in Low-Power Consumption Technologies

Lifecycle Cost Reduction Initiatives Generate Demand for Maintenance-Free and Long-Life Power Units

Harsh Battlefield Requirements Throw Spotlight on Ruggedization and Environmental Hardening Trends

Rise in Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) Drives Cross-Platform Power Supply Compatibility Innovations

Growing Importance of Rapid Deployment Capabilities Spurs Demand for Plug-and-Play Power Modules

Adoption of GaN and SiC Semiconductors Drives Efficiency Gains and Size Reduction in Military Power Systems

Strategic Partnerships Between Defense OEMs and Power Tech Companies Catalyze Market Innovation

Shift Toward Electrified Training and Simulation Platforms Generates Niche Demand for Adaptive Power Systems

Integration of Advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS) Enhances Operational Reliability and Drives Market Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5f7pwq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment