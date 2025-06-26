Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Market to grow by Over $100 Billion - GIS Market Outpaces Growth in Geospatial Technology Sector Amid Data Surge

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global geospatial imagery analytics market reached a value of nearly $10.14 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.23% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $10.14 billion in 2024 to $34.18 billion in 2029 at a rate of 27.49%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.53% from 2029 and reach $110.86 billion in 2034.

This report describes and explains the geospatial imagery analytics market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.





Growth in the historic period resulted from the expansion of smart cities, rising investment in space technologies, growth in precision agriculture and growing demand for location-based services. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were growth in precision agriculture and limited technological infrastructure. Going forward, the deployment of 5G technology, growing number of internet of things (IoT) devices, rising demand in real estate & construction and government initiatives in geospatial programs will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the geospatial imagery analytics market in the future include limited skilled workforce and high implementation costs.



North America was the largest region in the geospatial imagery analytics market, accounting for 33.62% or $3.41 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the geospatial imagery analytics market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 31.66% and 29.59% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 28.83% and 27.80% respectively.



The global geospatial imagery analytics market is fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 31.41% of the total market in 2023. Hexagon AB was the largest competitor with a 5.31% share of the market, followed by Oracle Corporation with 4.93%, L3Harris Technologies Inc with 4.65%, Maxar Technologies Inc with 4.43%, ESRI (Environmental Systems Research Institute) with 4.00%, Trimble Inc with 3.32%, RMSI Private Limited with 1.36%, Planet Labs PBC with 1.30%, BAE Systems with 1.22% and Bentley Systems Inc with 0.91%.



The geospatial imagery analytics market is segmented by type into satellite imagery analysis, aerial imagery analysis, drone imagery analysis and multispectral and hyperspectral imagery analysis. The satellite imagery analysis market was the largest segment of the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by type, accounting for 38.06% or $3.86 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the drone imagery analysis segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 34.39% during 2024-2029.



The geospatial imagery analytics market is segmented by geospatial technology include global positioning system (GPS), geographical information systems (GIS), remote sensing (RS) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The geographical information systems (GIS) market was the largest segment of the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by geospatial technology, accounting for 37.03% or $3.75 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by geospatial technology, at a CAGR of 38.22% during 2024-2029.



The geospatial imagery analytics market is segmented by deployment mode into cloud and on-premise. The cloud market was the largest segment of the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by deployment mode, accounting for 60.07% or $6.09 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the cloud segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by deployment mode, at a CAGR of 29.25% during 2024-2029.



The geospatial imagery analytics market is segmented by organization size into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The large enterprises market was the largest segment of the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by organization size, accounting for 64.66% or $6.56 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by organization size, at a CAGR of 29.21% during 2024-2029.



The geospatial imagery analytics market is segmented by end-user include agriculture, mining and manufacturing, defense and security, energy, utility, and natural resources, government, healthcare, insurance and other end users. The defense and security market was the largest segment of the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by end-user, accounting for 24.59% or $2.49 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the agriculture segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 33.75% during 2024-2029.

Market-trend-based strategies for the geospatial imagery analytics market include focus on technological advancements in geospatial data analytics platforms, focus on advancing geospatial analytics with self-serve multi-sensor tools, focus on advancing geospatial intelligence with AI-powered software and focus on strategic collaborations driving growth in geospatial imagery analytics. Player-adopted strategies in the geospatial imagery analytics market include focus on expanding business capabilities through innovative product launch to expand its operational capabilities.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the geospatial imagery analytics focus on advancing integrated geospatial analytics platforms, focus on expanding user-driven multi-sensor analytics tools, focus on advancing geospatial production software platforms, focus on drone imagery analysis for accelerated growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding access through regional partnerships and localized integration, focus on tiered pricing models to capture diverse user segments, focus on building awareness through industry-specific digital content and partnerships, focus on direct engagement with decision-makers through events and demos, focus on tailored outreach to precision agriculture stakeholders.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 637 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $110.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.0% Regions Covered Global



Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by type will arise in the drone imagery analysis segment, which will gain $9.4 billions of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by geospatial technology will arise in the geographical information systems (GIS) segment, which will gain $7.92 billions of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by end-user will arise in the defense and security segment, which will gain $7.38 billions of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by deployment mode will arise in the cloud segment, which will gain $15.89 billions of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the geospatial imagery analytics market segmented by organization size will arise in the large enterprises segment, which will gain $14.69 billions of global annual sales by 2029.

The geospatial imagery analytics market size will gain the most in the USA at $5.87 billion.

Companies Featured

Hexagon AB

Oracle Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Maxar Technologies

ESRI (Environmental Systems Research Institute)

Trimble Inc.

RMSI Private Limited

Planet Labs PB

BAE Systems

Bentley Systems Inc.

MapAI

Digital Twin Victoria (DTV)

Euclideon

Ola Cabs

GeoSpoc

HyperVerge

Nearmap

Arlula

Pixxel

Esri Australia

Spatial Vision

Aerometrex

MapmyIndia

AidData

SuperMap

Beijing Space View Technology Co., Ltd.

China Siwei Surveying and Mapping Technology Co., Ltd.

Beijing Landview Mapping Information Technology Co., Ltd

ChinaRS Geoinformatics Co., Ltd.

Beijing Digital China Geosystems Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Axelspace

New Space Intelligence (NSI)

Zenrin

Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc.

PASCO Corporation

Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Japan Space Imaging Corporation

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Ursa Space Systems

Satrec Initiative Co., Ltd.

SI Analytics (SIA)

Hanwha Systems

Hyundai MnSoft

SK Telecom

Samsung SDS

Safran

Preligens

Moody's Corporation

Cape Analytics GmbH

European Space Imaging (EUSI)

Mytraffi

Geoblink

IGN FI

Infoterra GmbH

Telespazio

Telespazio Iberica

Infoterra Ltd

Singulair.io

BlackBridge

Deimos Imaging

Geocento

ICEYE

SATIM

Gisat

KPGeo

GISonLine

Xegis

Terrasigna

Geodata Systems

ScanEx

Racurs

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc

Orbital Insight Inc

SkyWatch Space Applications Inc

Geosite

Locana LLC

Planet Labs PBC

Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Google LLC

Satellite Imaging Corporation

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Sparkgeo Consulting Inc.

MDA CORPORATION LTD.

Kongsberg Geospatial

Satellogic S.A.

ICEYE Oy

Visiona Tecnologia Espacial S.A.

Aeroterra S.A.

Tecnogeo S.A.

Space Imaging Middle East FZ LLC

EDGE Group

SpaceKnow Inc

Bayanat.AI

SpaceGuardian LLC

AtkinsRealis SA

Bentley Systems Incorporated

ELTA Systems Ltd.

Orbital Africa

Sambus Geospatial

Africa Geospatial Solutions (AGS)

Advanced Geospatial Solutions (AGS)

Amini

Geospatial Research International (GRI)

