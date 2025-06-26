Canned Vegetables Market Analysis, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F | Middle East and Africa Set to Emerge as Fastest-Growing Regions

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Vegetables Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The canned vegetables market is poised for significant growth from 2019 to 2034, with detailed evaluations across major regions and economies. By 2024, the global market reached $35.46 billion, marking a CAGR of 5.73% since 2019. The forecast period anticipates growth to $49.2 billion by 2029 at a 6.77% rate, further expanding to $66.85 billion by 2034, demonstrating a CAGR of 6.23%.

Key drivers during the historic period include an increased consumption of packaged foods, heightened health awareness, and rigorous food safety regulations. Challenges faced encompassed raw material price volatility. Future growth will likely be propelled by the expansion of e-commerce, rising food service demand, a shift towards plant-based diets, and the adoption of eco-friendly packaging. Conversely, stringent food safety regulations and increasing packaging costs could impede market growth.

Western Europe dominated the 2024 market with a 31.50% share, valued at $11.17 billion, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. Future growth hotspots are identified in the Middle East and Africa, with projected CAGR of 17.53% and 12.81% respectively, leading other burgeoning regions like South America and Eastern Europe.

The market's competitive landscape is fragmented, with the top ten players accounting for 18.30% of the 2023 market. Del Monte Foods Inc. leads with a 2.91% share, trailed by The Kraft Heinz Company and General Mills Inc.

The market segments include type, distribution channel, and application. The sliced segment, comprising 42.56% of the market in 2024, is the fastest-growing type segment with a predicted CAGR of 7.17% through 2029. The store-based distribution dominates, but non-store channels, growing at a 9.57% CAGR, hold promising prospects. Within applications, the culinary segment leads, but salads and soups are projected for the highest growth at 7.59% CAGR.

Significant opportunities are anticipated in the sliced segment, expected to yield an additional $6.24 billion by 2029. Store-based channels could gain $7.34 billion, while culinary applications may capture $6.45 billion in sales. In geographical terms, the USA market could see an increase of $1.54 billion.

To leverage these opportunities, strategic investments in resilient supply chains, brand and distribution expansion, and product innovation are advised. Companies should also focus on tiered pricing, supply chain resilience, and embracing non-store distribution channels. Mergers and acquisitions, such as those by Platinum Equity and Seneca Foods, demonstrate a trend towards consolidation and strategic growth initiatives.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 312 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $35.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $66.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

