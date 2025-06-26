$19 Bn Organ Transplantation Market Analysis by Type of Organ, Product Type, Source of Organs, End-User - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ Transplantation Market by Type of Organ, Product Type, Source of Organs, End-User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The organ transplantation market grew from USD 18.11 billion in 2024 to USD 19.91 billion in 2025, with continued expansion projected at a CAGR of 10.31% to reach USD 32.65 billion by 2030.

The organ transplantation market is advancing rapidly, driven by clinical innovations, regulatory changes, and evolving global healthcare needs. Senior decision-makers must understand the latest directions in this dynamic sector to steer their organizations toward sustainable growth and improved patient outcomes.

This robust trajectory reflects rising global demand, mounting investments in advanced therapies, and the increasing prevalence of conditions necessitating transplantation. Innovative preservation techniques and next-generation immunosuppressive regimens are fueling adoption, while regional disparities and shifting policy frameworks heighten the need for clear strategic insights.

The organ transplantation market is transforming as clinical breakthroughs and policy shifts drive new opportunities and challenges. Leaders with access to the latest intelligence are best positioned to secure long-term growth, enhance patient outcomes, and shape the future of advanced transplantation services.

Scope & Segmentation

Type of Organ : Heart, Kidney, Liver, Lung, Pancreas transplantation represent major clinical and operational domains, each shaping specialized care pathways and unique infrastructure requirements.

: Heart, Kidney, Liver, Lung, Pancreas transplantation represent major clinical and operational domains, each shaping specialized care pathways and unique infrastructure requirements. Product Type : Immunosuppressive drugs, organ perfusion systems, preservation solutions, surgical instruments, and transplant diagnostics & monitoring are central to innovation cycles and purchasing decisions.

: Immunosuppressive drugs, organ perfusion systems, preservation solutions, surgical instruments, and transplant diagnostics & monitoring are central to innovation cycles and purchasing decisions. Source of Organs : Deceased donor transplantation and living donor transplantation each present distinct regulatory, logistical, and procedural challenges, impacting supply chain and patient management strategies.

: Deceased donor transplantation and living donor transplantation each present distinct regulatory, logistical, and procedural challenges, impacting supply chain and patient management strategies. End-User : Ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and transplantation centers function as core service hubs, supporting varied volumes and care specialties.

: Ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and transplantation centers function as core service hubs, supporting varied volumes and care specialties. Regional Coverage : Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific markets are analyzed for their diverse policy, infrastructure, and adoption landscapes. Focus markets include the United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, India, and Australia as primary hubs of growth and innovation.

: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific markets are analyzed for their diverse policy, infrastructure, and adoption landscapes. Focus markets include the United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, India, and Australia as primary hubs of growth and innovation. Leading Companies Tracked: Key stakeholders include pharmaceutical giants, specialized device manufacturers, and biotechnology innovators such as Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic PLC, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., TransMedics Group, Inc., and Xvivo Perfusion AB.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Technological breakthroughs in organ preservation, perfusion, and three-dimensional bioprinting are redefining transplant possibilities, supporting higher graft viability and expanded donor pools.

Investment momentum is shifting toward collaborative ventures and next-generation platforms that blend diagnostics, automation, and digital health to optimize clinical outcomes and supply operations.

Digital health integration, including remote monitoring and AI-driven analytics, is streamlining post-transplant care and enabling real-time response to emerging clinical issues.

Workforce requirements are evolving, with organizational models emphasizing multidisciplinary collaboration, continuous training, and cross-border expertise sharing.

Regional variations in reimbursement mechanisms, infrastructure readiness, and regulatory clarity require tailored go-to-market strategies for effective competitive positioning.

Supply chain resilience, especially in facing regulatory and economic shifts, is an urgent priority for sustained service delivery and margin control.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

21st Century Medicine

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BiolifeSolutions, Inc.

Bridge to Life Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH

eGenesis Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Novartis AG

Organ Recovery Systems, Inc.

Organovo, Inc.

OrganOx Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Plexision, Inc.

Preservation Solutions, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TransMedics Group, Inc.

United Therapeutics Corporation

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by Asahi Kasei Corp.

Vivalyx GmbH

Xvivo Perfusion AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sr7316

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment