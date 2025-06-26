Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

26 June 2025

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 30 June 2025

Effective from 30 June 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 30 June 2025 to 30 September 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486675, (Tier2), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 30 June 2025: 3.4070% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

