Retinitis Pigmentosa Research Report 2025: $25+ Bn Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 - Gene Therapy Poised as Fastest Growing Treatment Segment, Strategic Collaborations Drive Advancements

The global retinitis pigmentosa market reached a value of nearly $11.31 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $11.31 billion in 2024 to $16.88 billion in 2029 at a rate of 8.33%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% from 2029 and reach $25.87 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from government initiatives and funding, rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing focus on gene therapy research and expansion of genetic testing services. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the limited clinical trial participation and high treatment costs.



Going forward, growing geriatric population, higher healthcare expenditure, rising investments in research and development and rising strategic collaborations and partnerships support will drive growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the retinitis pigmentosa market in the future include were limited public and professional awareness and lack of healthcare infrastructure.



North America was the largest region in the retinitis pigmentosa market, accounting for 35.64% or $4.03 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the retinitis pigmentosa market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.13% and 10.61% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.45% and 8.97% respectively.



The global retinitis pigmentosa market is fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top 10 competitors in the market made up 6.80% of the total market in 2023. Johnson & Johnson was the largest competitor with a 2.34% share of the market, followed by Novartis AG with 1.30%, Astellas Pharma Inc. with 0.99%, Biogen Inc. with 0.86%, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. with 0.32%, Oxford Biomedical Inc. with 0.28%, Spark Therapeutics Inc, with 0.27%, MeiraGTx Ltd. with 0.20%, Editas Medicine Inc. with 0.15% and 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. with 0.09%.



The retinitis pigmentosa market is segmented by type into autosomal recessive, autosomal dominant and X-linked. The autosomal recessive market was the largest segment of the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by type, accounting for 48.58% or $5.49 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the X-linked segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 10.51% during 2024-2029.



The retinitis pigmentosa market is segmented by treatment into vitamin A, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), calcium channel blockers, gene therapy, retinal eye prosthetics and other treatments. The vitamin A market was the largest segment of the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by treatment, accounting for 34.70% or $3.92 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the gene therapy segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by treatment, at a CAGR of 7.99% during 2024-2029.



The retinitis pigmentosa market is segmented by diagnosis into electroretinogram, visual field testing, genetic testing and other diagnostic methods. The electroretinogram market was the largest segment of the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by diagnosis, accounting for 43.41% or $4.91 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the genetic testing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by diagnosis, at a CAGR of 12.99% during 2024-2029.



The retinitis pigmentosa market is segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy and other distribution channels. The hospital pharmacy market was the largest segment of the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 45.97% or $5.2 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the online pharmacy segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 15.81% during 2024-2029.



The retinitis pigmentosa market is segmented by end-users into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and other end-users. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by end-users, accounting for 38.01% or $4.3 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the specialty clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by end-users, at a CAGR of 10.12% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by type will arise in the autosomal recessive segment, which will gain $2.8 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by treatment will arise in the vitamin A segment, which will gain $1.61 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by diagnosis will arise in the electroretinogram segment, which will gain $2.22 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the online pharmacy segment, which will gain $2.51 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the retinitis pigmentosa market segmented by end-users will arise in the specialty clinics segment, which will gain $2.27 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The retinitis pigmentosa market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.18 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the retinitis pigmentosa market include strategic collaborations driving advancements in retinitis pigmentosa treatment, regulatory approvals drive advancements in retinitis pigmentosa gene therapies, advancing retinitis pigmentosa treatment through clinical trials and advancing gene therapy for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. Player-adopted strategies in the retinitis pigmentosa market include focus on strengthening their business expertise through strategic acquisitions and through strategic partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the retinitis pigmentosa market companies to focus on advancing regulatory approvals and clinical trials, focus on advancing clinical trials for innovative therapies, focus on developing gene therapies through clinical trials, focus on the x-linked segment to accelerate growth, focus on gene therapy to capture the fastest growing opportunity, focus on genetic testing to leverage rapid diagnostic growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic collaborations to accelerate research and treatment access, focus on value-based and tiered pricing to maximize market access and revenue, targeted awareness campaigns for retinitis pigmentosa companies, transparent communication on treatment efficacy and clinical trials, focus on online pharmacy to capture high-growth distribution opportunities, focus on specialty clinics to maximize end-user growth potential.



