Wellness Real Estate Market Outlook Report to 2030: Key Vendor Profiles for Brookfield Asset Management, CBRE Group, China Vanke, Delos Living, and Skanska

The Wellness Real Estate Market was valued at USD 463.24 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 944.11 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.60%.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America dominates the global wellness real estate market with the largest share of over 40%. The North American wellness real estate market is driven by a range of factors, including a growing focus on health and wellness, an aging population, technological advancements, rising stress levels, wellness tourism, busy lifestyles, and increasing awareness of sustainability. Higher disposable incomes across many parts of the region enable greater investment in premium, wellness-focused properties. There is a strong and growing demand for healthy, eco-friendly developments that align with consumer priorities around well-being and environmental responsibility.



In 2024, the U.S. and Canada emerged as the leading markets in the region, with the U.S. contributing the highest revenue share due to its status as the largest economy in North America. The country's rising awareness of health issues and higher spending on wellness-related activities are key factors propelling market growth. Across the region, there is a strong emphasis on fitness, preventive healthcare, and maintaining healthy lifestyles. The increasing demand for eco-conscious building practices and wellness-oriented design features continues to drive the expansion of the wellness real estate market in North America.



The Middle East & Africa wellness real estate market is growing significantly, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 14.62% during the forecast period. The market is experiencing growth due to increasing health consciousness, cultural preferences, rising disposable incomes, economic development, and the expansion of wellness tourism. Additional drivers include corporate wellness initiatives, government investments in tourism, and a growing focus on leisure and luxury properties.

There is significant demand for high-end properties across the region, particularly those offering luxury wellness amenities. The rapid growth of the travel and tourism sector is also fueling demand within the hospitality industry, further propelling the expansion of the wellness real estate market.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The physical wellness segment holds the largest market share of over 43%. By End-User: The mixed-use development segment shows the highest growth of 13.28% during the forecast period.

In 2024, the urban areas segment dominated and held the largest market share. By Geography: North America dominates the global wellness real estate market with the largest share of over 40%, and the Middle East & Africa shows the highest growth of 14.62%.

WELLNESS REAL ESTATE MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adoption of Smart Technology



The adoption of smart technology is a significant trend in the global wellness real estate market. It includes some key factors such as integration of smart building or home systems, smart wellness for the community, and smart home technology for wellness. The smart sensors can easily monitor the quality of air, such as allergens and pollutants, in real time. The automated systems can help to adjust the filtration and ventilation to maintain the highest air quality.

Smart lighting, such as circadian lighting, can improve productivity by improving sleep and mood conditions. The smart home technology can help with sleep monitoring. The smart devices and beds that can track sleep patterns can give personalized recommendations. The integration of home systems helps to promote a sleep condition, which includes adjusting temperatures, dimming lights, etc.



Biophilic Design



Biophilic design is a significantly growing trend in the global wellness real estate market. Biophilic design helps to increase productivity and maintain the health of a building's occupants. Incorporating natural elements such as indoor plants, green spaces, water features, sensory experiences, green walls, and natural light to enhance emotional and mental well-being. The trend is growing due to several factors, including rising awareness of nature's benefits, improved performance & productivity, increased demand for health spaces, sustainability, and enhanced market value.



Growing Awareness about Health & Well-being



The growing awareness about health & well-being is a significant driver in the global wellness real estate market. The major factors driving this market growth include the increased awareness of environmental impact, changing consumer priorities, busy lifestyles, and rising spending on health & wellness. Increased specific needs and responses from developers. The people are more focused on holistic well-being, which has expanded to encompass mental, social, emotional, physical, and environmental aspects. This drives the demand for wellness spaces that can cater to all such dimensions. Thus, there is a significant demand for fitness-focused wellness spaces.

The people are continuously focusing on health & wellness and maintaining the quality of life. There is a rising emphasis on preventive measures, in which the individual is looking for environments that can reduce the risk of illness and support healthy habits. It leads to growing the market of wellness real estate.



Shift Towards Healthier Work Environments



Shift towards healthier work environments is a significant driver in the global wellness real estate market. The wellness features in the workspaces include circadian lighting, air purification systems, acoustic design, ergonomic furniture, fitness centers, plants & green spaces, healthy food options, and meditation & mindfulness spaces.

As businesses continuously focus on the well-being of employees, the demand for workspaces that can support productivity and health will increase continuously. Companies are using wellness-focused spaces for retaining and attracting top talent, especially for younger generations who are more prioritizing work-life balance.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Construction Cost



High construction cost is a major challenge in the global wellness real estate market. This is due to the specialized materials engineering & design, advanced technologies, labor costs, and certifications & standards. Wellness real estate incorporates various materials that are more sustainable or healthier, which will be more expensive than regular building materials. It includes advanced water filtration systems, non-toxic & natural insulation materials, and low-VOC sealants & paints for improved air quality. Wellness real estate required specialized engineering and design to incorporate the various features, such as acoustic optimization for reduction of noise, increased ventilation & natural light, and biophilic design.



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The global wellness real estate market is set to grow due to growing awareness about health & well-being and a shift towards healthier work environments.

The global wellness real estate market report consists of exclusive data on 27 vendors. In the wellness real estate market, many local and global players are present. The demand for wellness features in properties is rising in the market across the globe. Thus, the established companies are focusing on the development of new high-end and luxury buildings to attract affluent clientele. In this market, demand for green building practices has been rising in the last few years. Thus, most of the companies are targeting eco-conscious individuals.

Due to the rising government regulations and intense competition among leading players, the companies are focusing on offering a greater number of wellness-focused amenities.



Companies are constantly focusing on the use of sustainable materials and elements to attract a greater number of consumers. It includes biophilic design, indoor air quality, noise reduction, and many more. Many of the companies are targeting the workspaces and increasing awareness about the importance of wellness features in their workspaces to clients to improve employee productivity. Many companies are offering new wellness-focused commercial spaces along with renovation services.

Key Vendors

Brookfield Asset Management

CBRE Group, Inc.

China Vanke Co., Ltd.

Delos Living

Skanska

Other Prominent Vendors

Berkeley Group

Gamuda Berhad

GOCO Hospitality

Greystar

Heta Architects

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Kier Group

Royal BAM Group

VINCI SA

Welltower Inc.

Biofilico Ltd

DPZ CoDesign

EFFEKT Arkitekter ApS

Gensler

Humaniti

Legacy S Wellness Residences

SANSIRI Public

Serenbe

Signify Holding

Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd.

TOKYU Land Corporation

Velvaere Park City

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $463.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $944.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Wellness Features Physical Wellness Mental & Emotional Wellness Environmental Wellness Others

By End-User Non-residential Residential Mixed-Use Developments

By Category New Development Renovations

By Area Urban Areas Suburban Areas Rural Areas

By Geography North America US Canada APAC China Australia Japan South Korea India Europe UK France Germany Netherlands Switzerland Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Turkey Latin America Brazil Mexico



