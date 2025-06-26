South Africa Breakfast Cereals Manufacturing Market Report 2025 | Food Inflation Pressures, New Products, Regulation, and Consumption Patterns

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Breakfast Cereals in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on breakfast cereal manufacturing in South Africa includes information on the state of the industry, influencing factors such as food inflation pressures, new products, regulation, and consumption patterns in Africa.

The report examines issues such as sugar content, child-directed marketing and the use of GMOs, and provides information on notable players. There are profiles of 17 companies in the industry including local operations of multinationals such as Kellogg's (Kellanova), Mondelez and Nestle, large local companies such as Tiger Brands and Pioneer, and notable industry players such as Sizani Foods, Alphen and Vital Health.

The report focuses on the breakfast cereals industry, which has grown steadily over the past few years. There has been a shift towards healthier options, with many consumers opting for organic, gluten-free, and low-calorie products. Major players have responded by reducing sugar content, reformulating products and adding healthy ingredients. Demand for cereal as a snack has led to manufacturers creating grab-and-go bars. Proposed amended food labelling and advertising regulations are expected to affect the industry.

Trends

Cereal is no longer seen as a breakfast staple and is being consumed as a snack. Growing use of sustainable packaging. Growth of the hot cereal segment. Increasing demand for convenient on-the-go breakfast products. Increasing demand for gluten-free, organic, high-protein, and high-fibre options. Major companies have adopted sustainable development practices in their production processes. Rise in online sales. Rising demand for healthier alternatives to traditional cereals. Rising health awareness and demand for products with less sugar.

Opportunities

Growing demand for low-sugar options offers opportunities for product innovation. Growth in the ready-to-eat segment provides opportunities to introduce new products and flavours. Sustainable packaging.

Challenges

Climate change. Geopolitical conditions affect raw material prices and can disrupt supply chains. Increasing cost of raw materials, electricity and other input costs. Loadshedding affects production and increases costs.

Outlook

South Africa's breakfast cereal industry is expected to continue growing. The health and wellness trend is expected to boost demand for cereals such as muesli and granola, and breakfast cereals fortified with protein in the ready-to-eat cereal segment. Companies that focus on product innovation are likely to grow. However, amended food labelling regulations will require warning labels, restrict marketing to children, and prohibit certain claims which will likely affect certain products. Manufacturers see room for growth in informal sales channels.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

6.7. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

ANNEXURE

Industry Legislation

APPENDIX

Summary of Notable Players

COMPANY PROFILES

Agt Foods (Pty) Ltd

Alpen Food Company South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Daisy Health Foods Cc

Datex International Cc

Future Life Health Products (Pty) Ltd

Glutagon (Pty) Ltd

Heartland Foods (Pty) Ltd

Kellogg Company of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Libstar Operations (Pty) Ltd

Mondelez South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Nestle (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Pauls Muesli Operations (Pty) Ltd

Pioneer Voedsel (Pty) Ltd

Sizani Foods (Pty) Ltd

Tia's Muesli Cc

Tiger Brands Ltd

Vital Health Foods (Pty) Ltd

