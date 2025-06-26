South Africa Breakfast Cereals Manufacturing Market Report 2025 | Food Inflation Pressures, New Products, Regulation, and Consumption Patterns

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Breakfast Cereals in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on breakfast cereal manufacturing in South Africa includes information on the state of the industry, influencing factors such as food inflation pressures, new products, regulation, and consumption patterns in Africa.
The report examines issues such as sugar content, child-directed marketing and the use of GMOs, and provides information on notable players. There are profiles of 17 companies in the industry including local operations of multinationals such as Kellogg's (Kellanova), Mondelez and Nestle, large local companies such as Tiger Brands and Pioneer, and notable industry players such as Sizani Foods, Alphen and Vital Health.
The report focuses on the breakfast cereals industry, which has grown steadily over the past few years. There has been a shift towards healthier options, with many consumers opting for organic, gluten-free, and low-calorie products. Major players have responded by reducing sugar content, reformulating products and adding healthy ingredients. Demand for cereal as a snack has led to manufacturers creating grab-and-go bars. Proposed amended food labelling and advertising regulations are expected to affect the industry.
Trends
Cereal is no longer seen as a breakfast staple and is being consumed as a snack. Growing use of sustainable packaging. Growth of the hot cereal segment. Increasing demand for convenient on-the-go breakfast products. Increasing demand for gluten-free, organic, high-protein, and high-fibre options. Major companies have adopted sustainable development practices in their production processes. Rise in online sales. Rising demand for healthier alternatives to traditional cereals. Rising health awareness and demand for products with less sugar.
Opportunities
Growing demand for low-sugar options offers opportunities for product innovation. Growth in the ready-to-eat segment provides opportunities to introduce new products and flavours. Sustainable packaging.
Challenges
Climate change. Geopolitical conditions affect raw material prices and can disrupt supply chains. Increasing cost of raw materials, electricity and other input costs. Loadshedding affects production and increases costs.
Outlook
South Africa's breakfast cereal industry is expected to continue growing. The health and wellness trend is expected to boost demand for cereals such as muesli and granola, and breakfast cereals fortified with protein in the ready-to-eat cereal segment. Companies that focus on product innovation are likely to grow. However, amended food labelling regulations will require warning labels, restrict marketing to children, and prohibit certain claims which will likely affect certain products. Manufacturers see room for growth in informal sales channels.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.6. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)
6.7. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
ANNEXURE
- Industry Legislation
APPENDIX
- Summary of Notable Players
COMPANY PROFILES
- Agt Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Alpen Food Company South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Daisy Health Foods Cc
- Datex International Cc
- Future Life Health Products (Pty) Ltd
- Glutagon (Pty) Ltd
- Heartland Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Kellogg Company of South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Libstar Operations (Pty) Ltd
- Mondelez South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Nestle (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Pauls Muesli Operations (Pty) Ltd
- Pioneer Voedsel (Pty) Ltd
- Sizani Foods (Pty) Ltd
- Tia's Muesli Cc
- Tiger Brands Ltd
- Vital Health Foods (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcnkuo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.