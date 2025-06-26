[Latest] Global Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market Size/Share Worth USD 663.27 Billion by 2034 at a 8.67% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Mode of Transport (Road, Rail, Sea, Air), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Spare Parts Category (Engine Parts, Body Parts, Electrical Components), By End-user (OEMs, Aftermarket), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 287.67 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 312.61 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 663.27 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.67% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the global automotive spare parts logistics market will witness a gracious CAGR between 2025 and 2034. The rising complexities in the automotive vertical and the growing demand for efficient spare parts management could account for this. Technological advancements incorporated in the automotive industry are the other factor catalyzing the automotive spare parts logistics market. Innovations such as GPS tracking, 3D printing, and IoT are facilitating optimization of logistics processes, thereby reducing the lead times and enhancing efficiency. The overall expansion of automotive verticals, inclusive of aftermarket, necessitates strong logistics solutions for efficient and timely delivery of the spare parts.

Key Trends & Drivers

There has been a significant increase in awareness about the importance of efficient maintenance. Automotive spare parts logistics implies management of efficient storage, flow, and distribution of components and spares required for supporting the maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) of equipment, machinery, or products. It ensures that the appropriate part is available at the right time and place, which helps maintain high productivity and minimize downtime. This industry thus emphasizes inventory management so as to handle replacements, repairs, and returns.

Digital Transformation Dictating Growth: Governments across the globe are doling out policies for extending support to the development of digital infrastructure, enhancing efficiency, driving reductions of costs, and ascertaining more responsive and streamlined logistics for the distribution of spare parts across several industries. For instance, India witnessed the floating of the National Logistics Policy in 2022 to improve its logistics efficiency in numerous sectors, inclusive of spare parts. The new policy was expected to cut down logistics costs to ~8% from 13-14% by capitalizing on digitization, infrastructure development, and technology adoption.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 312.61 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 663.27 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 287.67 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.67% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Mode of Transport, Vehicle Type, Spare Parts Category, End-user and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Various regions have a well-established infrastructure for warehousing and transportation. This, in turn, enables efficient movement of the spare parts. Moreover, the rise in the number of vehicles on the road, along with the aging vehicle fleet, creates an all-absorbing demand for spare parts. Plus, AI-powered inventory management is making things simple. These are a few strengths encountered by automotive spare parts logistics market.

Weaknesses: Management of a huge network of distributors, suppliers, and service providers could be challenging, thereby resulting in potential delays. Also, maintenance of optimal inventory levels for meeting demand without the excessive costs is a continual challenge. Furthermore, real-time tracking could be disrupted with glitches on the technical front. That may put the entire system into a standstill.

Opportunities: Emerging economies are presenting opportunities for expansion by tapping the unexplored markets. Also, the rise of online sales of automotive parts does create novel distribution channels as well as opportunities for logistics providers. Integration of technologies such as blockchain, IoT, and AI is capable of optimizing logistics operations and improving efficiency.

Threats: Trade tensions resulting in disruptions are likely to impact the cost and availability of spare parts in certain regions. Also, the market is increasingly becoming competitive, with local players providing spare parts at lower prices than the well-known ones. This could disrupt the market.

Regional Perspective

The automotive spare parts logistics market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America

North America, the U.S. in particular, is home to a well-established automotive manufacturing sector comprising players and explicit supplier networks, thereby creating an efficient logistics ecosystem. The region houses a well-advanced transportation infrastructure inclusive of the major ports such as Brunswick, Baltimore, and Jacksonville. All of them have specialized facilities regarding vehicle handling, along with extensive inland transportation networks facilitating spare parts’ efficient movement.

Moreover, North America is into extensive adoption of smart technologies such as cloud-based solutions, autonomous vehicles, and advanced tracking systems that improve the speed and efficiency of operations of spare parts logistics.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific is witnessing higher production of vehicles followed by a rise in vehicle ownership, which results in an increase in demand for superlative logistics solutions. The major automotive manufacturers include Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Hyundai, which are leading to noticeable manufacturing volumes for both vehicles and the spare parts. Also, the increasing population of the middle class is driving up the rates of vehicle ownership, especially in the emerging economies such as India and China.

Europe

The automotive spare parts logistics market in Europe is witnessing notable growth, driven by factors such as the rise in the average age of the vehicle, the increase in the consumption of electric vehicles, and expanding free trade agreements. Such factors accelerate the demand for spare parts, thereby necessitating efficient logistics solutions for ensuring timely delivery and minimizing the downtime for businesses as well as consumers.

LAMEA

LAMEA is contributing to the growth of the automotive spare parts logistics market by the rise in vehicle ownership and initiatives by the governments regarding the development of infrastructure and sustainability. Such factors coupled with rise in demand for AI-powered fleet management and digitized logistics operations do create opportunities for expansion of the automotive spare parts logistics sector in this region.

The following is a list of the prominent players in the Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market:

DHL Supply Chain

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

FedEx Supply Chain

Ryder System

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Kerry Logistics

DSV A/S

Nippon Express

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

GXO Logistics Inc.

Dachser

BLG Logistics Group AG & Co. KG

Others

The Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market is segmented as follows:

By Mode of Transport

Road

Rail

Sea

Air

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Spare Parts Category

Engine Parts

Body Parts

Electrical Components

By End-user

OEMs

Aftermarket

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

