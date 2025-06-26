Abaxx Announces Digital Title Pilot to Unlock the Collateral Value of Physical Commodities Through its Integrated Market Infrastructure

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, today announced it intends to conduct a pilot transaction to finance margin with physical gold using its ID++ Technology to create real-time digital documents of title.

This pilot will demonstrate the use of Abaxx’s Private Digital Title, a cryptographically-secured document of title for physical gold held at Abaxx Spot, to finance cash margin requirements for a gold futures position. By unlocking the collateral value of real-world assets, the initiative advances Abaxx’s broader effort to modernize collateralization and increase capital efficiency across commodity markets, including the unique ability to move real-time collateral privately through a federated network.

Abaxx’s Private Digital Title Pilot Highlights

Demonstrates the integration of Abaxx Exchange and Clearing, Abaxx Spot, and ID++ Technology, activating the full stack of Abaxx infrastructure to address inefficiencies in commodity markets and supply-chain risk management.



Lays the groundwork for expanding the pool of high quality liquid asset (“HQLA”) collateral to include physically-held commodities and for netting physical and financial positions, reducing capital costs and inefficiencies in risk management.



Operates across the full commodity transaction lifecycle with integrated counterparty verification that keeps transaction data private from unrelated intermediaries and public ledger records, removing a key barrier to token adoption in global commodity markets.



Leverages Verifiable Credentials to issue legally-enforceable digital documents of title, preserving confidentiality, improving collateral mobility, and aligning with global legal standards like the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law’s (UNCITRAL) Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records (MLETR).

“For decades, innovations in payment systems have accelerated the velocity of money while the immense value of physical assets has remained locked in slow, analog workflows,” said Josh Crumb, CEO of Abaxx Technologies. “What stablecoins and modern payment rails are to bank money, Abaxx is to physical collateral. We are building the tools to free your physical assets. This pilot will be the first end-to-end demonstration of our smarter markets architecture, where regulated market infrastructure and decentralized financial technology work together to turn physical commodities into dynamic, real-time financial instruments at the heart of financial clearing systems.”

A New Framework for Digital Collateral

Abaxx’s vision is to re-engineer the relationship between physical assets and financial risk management. To support this transformation, the Company has developed multi-layered market infrastructure designed to connect physical assets to financial workflows, anchored by a regulated futures exchange and clearinghouse, a spot market for physically-allocated gold, and Abaxx’s proprietary ID++ Technology and suite of console apps, including Verifier+, Abaxx Messenger, and Abaxx Sign.

This infrastructure addresses two persistent challenges for commodity producers, traders, and financiers: limited collateral mobility and the high cost of managing basis and counterparty risk. It seeks to expand the pool of high-quality collateral to include real-world assets and creates the potential to reduce capital and operational costs by enabling the netting of physical and financial positions.

Legal ownership of physical assets is digitized using Verifiable Credentials as documents of title, unlike tokenization models that rely on centralized issuance or new legal constructs. Abaxx’s approach is designed to reduce legal and operational friction, shorten onboarding timelines, and enable more flexible, direct use of physical commodities as collateral without compromising confidentiality or enforceability.

The intended result is a system where physical assets support a flexible credit facility, transforming inventory from untapped collateral into a real-time financial resource.

About the Pilot

This pilot represents the first application of Abaxx’s Private Digital Title across the Company’s integrated exchange, clearing, and spot market infrastructure. It is intended to demonstrate how a cryptographically-secured Private Digital Title can act as a document of title for physical gold and finance the margin requirements of a gold futures position, replacing traditional warehouse receipts with a legally-enforceable digital document of title.

As part of this framework, Abaxx’s Private Digital Title can embed legal terms and asset history, including attributes such as its provenance or environmental footprint, directly to the asset’s digital identity, supporting evolving market expectations around traceability.

By increasing the pool of eligible collateral, increasing collateral mobility, and enhancing transparency, the initiative targets a $47 billion opportunity in gold trade finance¹ and lays the foundation for broader applications across commodity markets.

Join the Working Group

This pilot transaction is planned to take place in 4Q2025. Interested parties, including clearing firms, brokers, traders, custodians, banks, and technologists who would like to participate in our working group are invited to contact us at digitaltitle@abaxx.tech for more information.

¹ Source: ICC Trade Register Summary Report: Global Risks in Trade Finance, International Chamber of Commerce, November 2023.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today’s commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange’s physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | abaxx.exchange | abaxxspot.com | basecarbon.com | smartermarkets.media

For more information about this press release, please contact:

Steve Fray, CFO

Tel: +1 647-490-1590

Media and investor inquiries:

Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “purpose”, “goal”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “likely” or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential results, benefits and market impact of the pilot transaction, the Company’s business strategies, plans, and objectives, the development of new markets and products, expectations regarding Abaxx’s partnerships, demand for Abaxx’s products and market adoption and regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors impacting forward-looking information include, among others: risks relating to the global economic climate; dilution; Abaxx’s limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx’s products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx’s securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; and volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance. In addition, particular factors which could impact future results of the business of Abaxx include but are not limited to: operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third- party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; dependence of technical infrastructure; and changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx’s normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Abaxx has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Cboe Canada does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.