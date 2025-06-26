Wedbush Securities Enhances Client Offering Through Trading Infrastructure Upgrade with Rapid Addition’s Messaging Platform

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Securities, a leading global financial services firm, has adopted a solution from Rapid Addition, a leading trading technology provider, to advance its trading infrastructure and better serve its clients. By integrating Rapid Addition’s highly flexible, cloud-ready platform, Wedbush is streamlining multi-asset class trading, risk management, and post-trade processes, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and relentless client service.

“At Wedbush, we’re always focused on pushing the boundaries of what we can offer our clients. This expansion with Rapid Addition is a key step in that direction, enabling us to elevate our trading infrastructure and streamline operations. The move to the cloud not only strengthens our ability to respond to market changes but also significantly enhances how we serve our clients — by improving efficiency, scalability, and integration across all touchpoints of our execution and clearing services,” said Rodrigo Parrode, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Wedbush Securities.

Mike Powell, Chief Executive Officer at Rapid Addition, commented, “We are proud to be part of Wedbush’s transformation strategy and support them in delivering this innovative client-centric project. By helping harness the benefits of cloud and integrating trading process across front and middle-office, the RA Platform will help Wedbush drive efficiency, respond faster to client needs, and scale its trading infrastructure as their business grows.”

This collaboration sets the stage for future innovations, including potential expansion into additional asset classes and workflows, ensuring both organizations remain at the forefront of the financial services industry.

About Rapid Addition:

Rapid Addition is a pioneer in the development of advanced electronic trading technology and a recognised leader in financial messaging protocols and high-performance middleware. Our asset class- and message protocol-agnostic platform enables organisations to build unique trading capabilities to meet their specific requirements.

Architected to accelerate the deployment of customer IP and custom business logic, the RA Platform empowers firms to implement a broad spectrum of optimised electronic trading workflows through our low-code development framework.

About Wedbush Securities:

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both retail and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/ FINRA / SIPC

