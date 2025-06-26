Range Resources Publishes 2024-2025 Corporate Sustainability Report

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today published its 2024-2025 Corporate Sustainability Report. The report illustrates the Company’s focus on sustainably developing the energy the world needs.

“Operational excellence and environmental responsibility go hand in hand - delivering sustainable performance today, and long-term value well into the future,” said Dennis Denger, the Company’s CEO, “the natural gas and natural gas liquids we produce in Pennsylvania are economically and environmentally advantaged due in large part to the innovative culture Range has built. The latest report reflects our disciplined approach that prioritizes environmental stewardship, efficient operations and financial strength.”

Corporate Sustainability Report Highlights

Range achieved Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions through direct emissions reductions and verified carbon offsets for 2024 emissions, ahead of its 2025 goal. This milestone was the result of a focused strategy to reduce direct emissions through operational efficiencies, best emission management practices, and deploying new technologies. Range’s GHG and methane emissions intensity were reduced by 43% and 83% respectively, since 2019, exceeding initial targets. To complement these efforts in reaching net zero, Range invested in high quality, verified carbon credits, and retired them through credible registries.

Environmental Stewardship

43% reduction in GHG emission intensity since 2019

83% reduction in methane emissions intensity since 2019

33% reduction in total number of reportable spills ≥ 1 bbl compared to 2023

Recycled approximately 100% of flowback and produced water generated from our operations

“A” grade MiQ certification for all production



Safety Leadership

0.17 Employee Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART) Rate

0.33 Employee Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR)

Range employees completed more than 3,000 hours of safety training



Human Capital Management

Average employee tenure rate of ~10 years

Managers completed 1,680+ hours of leadership/ management training

Employees completed 16.8 hours of training on average



Responsible Governance

Earned a “AA” MSCI ESG Rating

Ranked first among Appalachian producers and outperformed or met the industry averages in all five categories of JUST Capital’s Most JUST Companies rankings

Named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the fourth consecutive year



Community Impact

Paid over $5 billion, to date, in impact fees, royalty and lease payments, and charitable contributions benefiting Pennsylvania communities

Invested $1.2 million into our communities, including $213,500 to first responders through Range’s Good Neighbors Fund

Range employees volunteered a Company record 3,100+ hours in support of community organizations

Awarded grants to 449 local grassroot nonprofit organizations

The full Corporate Sustainability Report is available at www.rangeresources.com/sustainability.

About Range Resources’ 2024-2025 Sustainability Report

Range’s Sustainability Report incorporates feedback from key stakeholders and was developed in alignment with current best practice sustainability reporting standards and frameworks, which include guidelines and recommendations by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the IPIECA (formerly known as the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association), the TCFD framework, and the American Exploration & Production Council (AXPC) ESG Metrics Framework.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com .

Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made herein regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future emissions and carbon offsets, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, natural gas and NGL market supply and demand, improving commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

