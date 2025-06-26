OTC Markets Group Welcomes ITAFOS INC. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ITAFOS INC. (TSX-V: IFOS; OTCQX: ITFS), a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ITAFOS INC. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

ITAFOS INC. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ITFS.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About ITAFOS INC.

Itafos is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. Itafos’ businesses and projects are as follows: Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Idaho, US with production capacity as follows: -approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate (“MAP”), MAP with micronutrients (“MAP+”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”); and -approximately 27kt per year of hydrofluorosilicic acid (“HFSA”); Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Tocantins, Brazil with production capacity as follows: -approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”) and SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”); and -approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid (220kt per year gross sulfuric acid production capacity); Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau; and Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

