GXO Launches GXO IQ, a First-of-its-Kind AI-first Platform to Power Global Supply Chain Operations

Groundbreaking new platform orchestrates millions of actions across warehouse, transportation and people management to drive next frontier of productivity

Built using leading AI technology from Google Cloud and Snowflake

GREENWICH, Conn., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the launch of GXO IQ, the first AI-powered intelligent platform built for the logistics industry by logistics experts. GXO IQ will help businesses navigate the complexity of today’s global supply chains by deploying industry-leading AI capabilities that orchestrate more productive, more dynamic logistics operations.

“Today marks a milestone for GXO and a pivotal moment for the industry as we launch GXO IQ, the first-ever AI-powered, cloud native operating system developed specifically for logistics,” said Nizar Trigui, Chief Technology Officer of GXO. “There are few environments more dynamic or complex than a modern warehouse. Thousands of micro decisions are made every day in every site. As throughput increases, experts need a system that thinks with them to effectively anticipate, manage and orchestrate operations intelligently. That’s exactly why GXO IQ was built - to be the logistics operating system of the future.”

Informed by over 20 years of operational data, GXO IQ leverages a suite of proprietary AI algorithms that intelligently orchestrate millions of complex, multi-step actions across inventory distribution and movement, order picking and packing, shipping, and staffing. GXO IQ was designed by logistics experts and leverages a best-in-class technology stack including Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and Snowflake Cortex AI. The tool also leverages Google Cloud's API management product Apigee to give customers secure and seamless access to critical warehouse data.

GXO IQ is comprised of four layers that create a seamless, intelligent operating platform:

Data Fabric Layer: GXO IQ utilizes GXO’s operational expertise from 20 years of deploying supply chain solutions for customers, along with inputs from thousands of frontline operators, and a data lake that utilizes billions of transactions from GXO operations. Every day, over 200 million signals are streamed and organized to form the data fabric of the platform that trains powerful AI algorithms on every aspect of logistics operations.

AI Orchestration Layer: The AI algorithms are continuously running in the background, predicting demand shifts, anticipating inventory risks, proactively initiating inventory movement, and identifying the ideal pick, pack, and ship process of each order - all in real-time.

End-to-End Execution Layer: The execution layer is comprised of a full suite of logistics management capabilities with marketplace integration and value-added micro-services, including order management, warehousing, returns, and transportation. Services are fully integrated into a cohesive end-to-end solution that can be customized to meet the evolving needs of each individual customer using the platform.

Experience Layer: A unique, persona-based interface with a native, interactive AI agent called 'GIL' provides a single view to see what's important and help manage the entire process, from real-time order fulfilment status to exceptions management to inventory risk alerts. GIL offers interactive insights that identify opportunities, answers questions and translates complexities into executable recommendations.

"Our Vertex AI platform helps GXO IQ deliver the predictive insights businesses need to anticipate disruptions and build more resilient, efficient supply chains," said Paula Natoli, Global Director, Head of Supply Chain & Logistics, Google Cloud. "We see AI as the central nervous system of the modern supply chain, transforming it from a linear sequence of operations into an intelligent, interconnected ecosystem. GXO IQ is a powerful example of this transformation in action."

“Next generation operations need technology that doesn’t just prioritize efficiency but that anticipates, manages, and orchestrates operations intelligently. The evolution from automation to orchestration is the next leap. And we’ve made it,” added Trigui.

GXO IQ, which is powering GXO Direct for customers in the U.S., will be widely commercially available to customers in the second half of 2025. To see GXO IQ in action, click here.

About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

