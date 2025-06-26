GDS Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SHANGHAI, China, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that it held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“2025 AGM”) on June 26, 2025. Each of the resolutions submitted to the shareholders for approval at the 2025 AGM has been approved.

Specifically, the shareholders of the Company passed ordinary resolutions approving:

Re-election of Mr. William Wei Huang as a director of the Company;

Re-election of Ms. Bin Yu as a director of the Company;

Re-election of Mr. Zulkifli Baharudin as a director of the Company;

Confirmation of the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as independent auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025;

Authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company to allot or issue, in the 12-month period from the date of the 2025 AGM, ordinary shares or other equity or equity-linked securities of the Company up to an aggregate thirty per cent. (30%) of its existing issued share capital of the Company at the date of the 2025 AGM, whether in a single transaction or a series of transactions (OTHER THAN any allotment or issues of shares on the exercise of any options that have been granted by the Company); and

Authorization of each of the directors and officers of the Company to take any and every action that might be necessary to effect the foregoing resolutions as such director or officer, in his or her absolute discretion, thinks fit.



