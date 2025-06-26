BILT awarded $15 Million STRATFI contract to support US Air Force maintainers

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BILT Incorporated, creators of 3D Intelligent Instructions®, has been awarded a $15 million Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) contract by the United States Air Force. The multi-year initiative will expand interactive training and maintenance capabilities across a range of Air Force operations, enabling airmen to complete complex tasks faster, more accurately, and with greater confidence.

The AFWERX award, funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), is one of the most competitive funding vehicles within the Department of Defense and represents a major step forward in the USAF’s modernization of technical training and sustainment efforts. BILT’s mobile platform and spatial computing capabilities will be used to enhance readiness, safety, and standardization across mission-critical roles.

“We’re honored to support airmen with the knowledge and tools they need in high-stakes environments,” said BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi. “This award reflects the strength of our technology and the dedication of our team to deliver scalable, intuitive solutions that meet the evolving demands of national defense.”

The contract builds on a series of successful pilots and Phase I/II SBIR programs that demonstrated BILT’s ability to transform traditional manuals into 3D guides. The platform allows airmen to access interactive instructions on mobile devices and immersive procedures on Apple Vision Pro, both on and off the grid.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/MOjXtGCKrDc

About BILT:

Millions of users follow 3D Intelligent Instructions for thousands of products from hundreds of brands. BILT revolutionizes professional training, operational enablement, and the user experience for assembly, installation, maintenance, and repair. The award-winning platform delivers turnkey interactive instructions on iOS, Android, Windows, and immersive spatial computing instructions on Apple Vision Pro. BILT is accessible, sustainable, and efficient.

About AFRL:

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at four hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.



