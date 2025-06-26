New Hampshire Manufacturing Industry Database 2025 | 2,412 Companies and Insights on 5,734 Executives

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Hampshire Manufacturing Industry Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The New Hampshire Manufacturing Industry Database profiles 2,412 manufacturers, wholesalers & distributors, transportation & logistics companies, engineering & construction companies, and other industrial suppliers & service companies in New Hampshire. Profiles include names and titles of 5,734 executive decision makers.



Each company profile contains up to 40 data points, such as key contact information, number of employees, annual sales, square footage, products manufactured, detailed corporate hierarchy (family tree), direct competitors, and much more. All company profiles are researched firsthand by the author's data research team to ensure the highest level of accuracy and completeness. This product is a leading data solution for prospecting, sales, marketing, business development, executive recruiting, market research, and more.



The Standard Version allows you to perform searches, build & save lists, view company profiles, print reports, and export data for use in 3rd party applications, such as CRM or email marketing software. Subscriptions provide live 24/7 access from any PC, Mac, tablet, or smartphone.



NOTE

The number of companies and executives may fluctuate over the course of your subscription based on current live data.

The one-time annual cost includes 12-month single-user access to the data. Additional users may be added at a discounted rate.

Subscriptions do not auto-renew.

Subscribers must sign the License Agreement and Email License Supplement (for Plus and Premium Versions).

Subscriptions are all inclusive. No credits, tokens, or other pay-per type fees.

Alternative packages are available for different budgets

Key Topics Covered:



Profiles

Manufacturers

Wholesalers & Distributors

Transportation & Logistics Companies

Engineering & Construction Companies

Other Industrial Suppliers & Service Companies

Names and Titles of Executive Decision Makers, With Up to 40 Data Points

Key Contact Information

Number of Employees

Annual Sales

Square Footage

Products Manufactured

Detailed Corporate Hierarchy (Family Tree)

Direct Competitors

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dy42o6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.