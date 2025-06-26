Agricultural Surfactants Industry Overview and Forecasts Report 2021-2023 & 2024-2030 | Bio-Based Surfactants Surge in Popularity, Driven by Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Surfactants - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global agricultural surfactants market size is valued at US$1.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$2.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2024-2030. The agricultural surfactants market is primarily driven by the growing demand for enhanced crop protection and increased agricultural productivity in response to rising global food requirements.





Surfactants improve the efficiency of herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizers by enhancing their spread, penetration, and adhesion, thereby reducing chemical wastage and input costs. Raising farmer awareness about how surfactants enhance fertilizer efficiency, improve soil conditions, and minimize water drift also aids in market growth. The shift towards sustainable farming is driving the development of bio-based, biodegradable surfactants that comply with environmental regulations and eco-toxicological standards.



Agricultural Surfactant Regional Market Analysis



North America holds the largest share of the global agricultural surfactants market, with 31.5% in 2024. This growth is driven by extensive large-scale farming and a significant adoption of innovative, sustainable agricultural technologies. The region benefits from robust agrochemical manufacturing sectors, precision farming practices, and strong research and development initiatives focused on creating eco-friendly surfactants. Stringent environmental regulations further boost the demand for products that minimize chemical waste and improve the efficiency of pesticides and fertilizers. The region's emphasis on enhancing agricultural yield while minimizing ecological effects drives its market leadership.



Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by rapid modernization, extensive arable land, and increasing food demand in nations such as China and India. Government programs, increased farmer awareness, and the adoption of precision agriculture methods are crucial factors for growth.



Agricultural Surfactants Market Analysis by Type



The non-ionic surfactants segment leads the agricultural surfactants market by type, with an estimated 36% share in 2024, owing to its broad compatibility with pesticides and its excellent dispersant, wetting, and spreading capabilities. Their neutral nature reduces surface tension, which enhances the efficacy of herbicides and pesticides while providing stability in cold water and maintaining low toxicity levels. Specialty types such as organosilicone surfactants improve performance and increase their usage in crop protection and nutrient management. On the other hand, the amphoteric surfactants segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030.



This growth is fueled by the ability to shift charge depending on pH, making them highly adaptable in both acidic and alkaline environments. This adaptability supports the increasing demand for sustainable, biodegradable, and cost-effective agricultural inputs. This versatility reinforces their role as a key growth catalyst, complementing the established dominance of nonionic surfactants in the market.



Agricultural Surfactants Market Analysis by Substrate



The synthetic surfactants segment dominates the agricultural surfactants market, capturing a 69.4% share in 2024, owing to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and widespread compatibility with agrochemicals. These surfactants act as wetting agents, dispersants, and emulsifiers, thereby enhancing the efficacy of pesticide applications, boosting absorption, and minimizing chemical usage. Their stability, excellent dispersion properties, and low phytotoxicity render them crucial in the formulations of herbicides, especially in post-emergence applications.



In contrast, bio-based surfactants are the fastest-growing segment, expected to register a 7.8% CAGR through 2030, driven by increasing environmental awareness and rising demand for sustainable agricultural solutions. Derived from renewable sources such as plant oils and microorganisms, bio-based surfactants offer biodegradability, lower toxicity, and compatibility with diverse formulations. They also contribute to improved soil health, pollutant biodegradation, and plant-microbe interactions. This growing preference for eco-friendly alternatives reflects regulatory pressures and shifting consumer priorities, positioning bio-based surfactants as a key driver of future market expansion alongside the established synthetic segment.



Agricultural Surfactants Market Analysis by Crop Type



The cereals and grains segment leads the agricultural surfactants market, with a 40.4% revenue share in 2024, driven by the extensive cultivation of staple crops such as corn, wheat, and rice, which require significant use of agrochemicals. The large acreage dedicated to these crops in regions such as Asia and North America sustains high surfactant consumption to enhance pesticide absorption, spreading, and adhesion, ensuring crop protection and higher yields. In contrast, the fruits and vegetables segment is the fastest-growing, projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by increasing global demand fueled by health consciousness and a preference for high-quality, visually attractive produce.



Surfactants used in fruits and vegetable crops enhance the effectiveness of fungicides and pesticides, which are crucial for protected farming and greenhouse operations while also minimizing post-harvest losses. The increasing focus on premium-quality, residue-free crops further drives the utilization of surfactants, with bio-based alternatives becoming more popular due to their sustainability and biodegradability advantages.



Agricultural Surfactants Market Analysis by Application



The herbicides segment dominates the agricultural surfactants market, with a 47.9% share in 2024, driven by its critical role in improving spray coverage, droplet retention, and penetration. Major agricultural producers like India, China, Brazil, and Argentina rely on herbicides such as glyphosate and glufosinate, making surfactants essential for effective large-scale weed control. By enhancing adhesion and uniform distribution on plant surfaces, surfactants improve herbicide efficacy, potentially lowering chemical input and minimizing environmental impact. This strong dependence underpins the segment's market dominance, which is expected to persist amid rising demand for efficient and cost-effective weed control solutions.



In contrast, the fungicides segment is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR of 7% between 2024 and 2030. This growth is driven by increasing awareness among farmers regarding the importance of surfactants in improving the absorption and effectiveness of systemic fungicides. The rising incidence of fungal diseases, the impact of climate change, and the adoption of integrated pest management practices are all contributing to the growing demand for fungicide surfactants. Ongoing innovation and product development in the industry continues to enhance fungicide delivery and crop protection results, particularly for high-value crops.



Agricultural Surfactants Market Report Scope



This global report on Agricultural Surfactant analyzes the market based on type, substrate, crop type, and application for the period 2021-2030 with projections from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.6 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Global Market Overview

Global Agricultural Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Agricultural Surfactant Type Market Overview by Global Region

Non-ionic

Anionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Global Agricultural Surfactants Market Overview by Substrate

Agricultural Surfactant Substrate Market Overview by Global Region

Synthetic

Bio-based

Global Agricultural Surfactants Market Overview by Crop Type

Agricultural Surfactant Crop Type Market Overview by Global Region

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crop Types

Global Agricultural Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Agricultural Surfactant Application Market Overview by Global Region

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Other Applications

Companies Featured

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Indorama Ventures Oxides IVL

Kensing, LLC

Loveland Products Inc.

Nouryon Company

Nufarm Limited

Solvay SA

Stepan Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

2021-2023 Base Year: 2024

2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030

2024-2030 Units: Volume consumption in Metric Tons and Value market in US$

Volume consumption in Metric Tons and Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 13+

