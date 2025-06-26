IQAI Pakistan Strategy Seminar Concludes Successfully, Deeply Empowering Local Traders

New York, NY, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IQAI Pakistan Strategy Seminar recently concluded with great success at the Flatties Hotel in Lahore. As a key component of IQAI’s global community-building initiative, the event attracted enthusiastic participation from a wide range of local cryptocurrency traders and blockchain professionals. Featured speaker Umar Rana, a prominent figure in Pakistan’s crypto community, delivered a compelling presentation that combined a live platform demonstration with actionable investment strategies.







The seminar began with a comprehensive and insightful walkthrough of the IQAI platform by Umar Rana. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence, IQAI offers a one-stop solution for cryptocurrency investors—integrating data acquisition, model development, risk forecasting, and automated trading through sophisticated algorithms and quantitative strategies.



Beyond showcasing platform features, Umar Rana shared his personal insights on building effective investment frameworks and leveraging network expansion methodologies. Drawing from real-world experience, he emphasized the fundamentals of risk management and highlighted key success factors in crypto investment, offering attendees highly practical and implementable guidance.



The event also marked the official launch of the IQAI Pakistan Monthly Training Program. This initiative, built around a structured and progressive curriculum, is designed to help local traders systematically master the core skills of AI-driven quantitative trading. According to the organizers, the program is a cornerstone of IQAI’s broader expansion strategy, which aims to develop a new generation of trading professionals and foster a robust digital finance ecosystem in Pakistan.



In the seminar’s closing networking session, attendees engaged in dynamic discussions on market trends and investment strategies. Many participants remarked that the event significantly deepened their understanding of AI-powered trading and created valuable opportunities for industry collaboration and knowledge sharing.



The IQAI team emphasized that this seminar represents a significant step forward in the company’s global strategic roadmap. Moving ahead, IQAI will remain focused on three core objectives: building a sustainable AI trading ecosystem, creating a seamless user journey from newcomer to active trader, and accelerating the global blockchain financial revolution through structured education and community engagement.



