PBK Miner launches new 2-day XRP cloud mining contracts in response to surge in demand from short-term yield investors

Carshalton, UK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of a sharp increase in demand for short-term cryptocurrency investments, PBK Miner, a global cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, today announced the launch of its first 2-day XRP short-term cloud mining contract. The contract is open for a limited time from today until July 30, 2025, and each user is limited to one purchase, providing a new option for XRP investors who want to quickly earn passive income.





As the practicality of the XRP ecosystem in payment, cross-border settlement and other fields continues to improve, more and more investors hope to achieve a balance between asset liquidity and returns without long-term lock-up. According to the latest report from Messari, the number of active addresses on the XRP chain increased by more than 18% in the first quarter of 2025, and short-term speculative capital inflows were obvious.

PBK Miner said that this short-term contract product is the first mining strategy tailored for "short-term investors" on the platform, aiming to provide a more flexible and low-threshold value-added method in the current volatile market. At the same time, PBK Miner provides each new user with a limited-time reward of $10.





“We have observed that a large portion of XRP holders are users who seek daily cash flow and quick returns. This new contract not only meets their requirements for security and sustainability, but also fills the market gap for flexible cloud mining solutions,” said PBK Miner’s product director.

The main features of the contract:

The cycle only takes 2 days, which is suitable for short-term investment testing and quick arbitrage;

Daily profit distribution mechanism to enhance liquidity;

Buy now and return reward mechanism to improve capital utilization efficiency;

Access to PBK Miner's global 30+ green energy mining network to achieve sustainable mining;

Zero threshold for operation, suitable for novices and experienced users.

Industry trend background:

In recent years, digital currency mining has been transforming from a high-investment, high-threshold physical mining model to a "lightweight, green" cloud service model. Especially in the context of ESG (environment, society, governance) standards continuing to influence the digital currency industry landscape, cloud mining platforms with renewable energy capabilities are gaining favor with more and more investors.

PBK Miner's green mining network currently covers 183+ countries and regions around the world, all of which have passed third-party renewable energy certification, making it one of the few mining platforms in the industry to achieve "zero-carbon electricity input".

About PBK Miner:

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the UK, PBK Miner is a technology platform that focuses on providing cloud mining and crypto asset management services. The platform currently serves more than 8 million users and continues to expand its global mining network, committed to building a "safe, transparent, and environmentally friendly" next-generation cloud mining infrastructure.

Registration and participation methods:

This 2-day cloud mining contract can be purchased through the official website. All contract users can start mining immediately after purchasing, and the income is settled on a daily basis. PBK Miner said that the product will be available for a limited time in July 2025, and whether it will continue to be available in the future will depend on market feedback. Visit [https://pbkminer.com] now and new users can get a $10 reward.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.