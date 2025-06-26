Diginex Limited Added to S&P Global BMI Index, Marking Key Milestone in the Company’s Development

LONDON, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DGNX), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today announced its inclusion in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI), effective June 22, 2025. The addition to this widely recognized index marks a notable milestone for Diginex.

The S&P Global BMI is one of the most comprehensive equity benchmarks in the world, covering more than 14,000 companies across developed and emerging markets. Inclusion in this index signals that Diginex meets BMI’s standards of market capitalization, liquidity, and public float adjustment, reinforcing its credibility with institutional investors and enhancing its visibility within the global investment community.

“We believe Diginex’s inclusion in the S&P Global BMI is a strong validation of our corporate strategy, growth trajectory, and commitment to shareholder value,” said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex Limited. “Being included in the S&P Global BMI not only increases our visibility among international investors but also positions us for potential investment by other passive and active funds that track global equity benchmarks.”

Diginex’s inclusion in the S&P Global BMI index is expected to broaden its shareholder base and improve trading liquidity, further supporting its long-term growth.

About S&P Global BMI

The S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) is the only global index suite with a transparent, modular structure that has been fully float adjusted since 1989. This comprehensive, rules-based index series employs a transparent and consistent methodology across all countries and includes more than 14,000 stocks from developed and emerging markets.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 17 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

