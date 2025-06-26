Military Radars Industry Investment Opportunities and Country-Level Market Forecasts 2025-2030

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Radars - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Military Radars was valued at US$17.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$20.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Military Radars market.







The growth in the military radars market is driven by several factors. Increasing global security threats, including the proliferation of advanced missile technologies and the rise of asymmetric warfare tactics, are prompting nations to invest in sophisticated radar systems for enhanced defense capabilities. Technological advancements, such as AESA and AI integration, are making military radars more effective and reliable, driving demand for next-generation radar systems. The expanding use of UAVs and the need for counter-UAV capabilities are also contributing to market growth, as radars play a crucial role in detecting and neutralizing drone threats.

Additionally, geopolitical tensions and the modernization programs of military forces worldwide are fueling the procurement and development of advanced radar systems. Government funding and defense budgets allocated for upgrading and expanding radar infrastructure are further propelling market expansion. These factors collectively underscore the dynamic growth and strategic importance of the military radars market in ensuring national security and defense readiness.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Airborne segment, which is expected to reach US$9.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.2%. The Ground segment is also set to grow at 2.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $4.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.7% CAGR to reach $4.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Military Radars Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 79 companies featured in this Military Radars market report include:

Applied Radar, Inc.

BAE Systems plc

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo DRS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Reutech Radar Systems

Rockwell Collins

Saab Group

Telephonics Corporation

Terma A/S

Thales Group

The report analyzes the Military Radars market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Type (Airborne, Ground, Naval, Space)

Type (Airborne, Ground, Naval, Space) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

Military Radars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Market Trends & Drivers

Increasing Defense Budgets Propel Growth in Military Radar Market

Technological Advancements in Radar Systems Strengthen Business Case for Modernization

Growing Threat of Asymmetric Warfare Spurs Demand for Advanced Military Radars

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Smart Radars

Enhanced Surveillance and Reconnaissance Capabilities Drive Adoption of Military Radars

Development of Multi-Function Radars Generates Market Opportunities

Rising Geopolitical Tensions Accelerate Demand for Cutting-Edge Radar Solutions

Innovations in Stealth Technology Propel Growth in Radar Detection and Tracking

Expansion of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Drives Demand for Specialized Military Radars

Growing Focus on Electronic Warfare Sustains Growth in Military Radar Market

Increasing Adoption of 3D Radars Drives Market Growth

Strategic Defense Partnerships and Collaborations Propel Innovation in Military Radars

Upgradation and Replacement of Aging Radar Systems Accelerate Market Expansion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3cvspa

