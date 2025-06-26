Bety Casino Raises the Stakes: New VIP Program Delivers Exclusive Crypto Gaming Benefits for High-Value Players

Paranaque City, Philippines, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bety, the innovative crypto casino and sportsbook platform, unveiled the core pillars of its new highly anticipated VIP Program. Designed to recognize and reward its most dedicated players, the program offers unparalleled benefits for high-rollers alongside substantial rewards for all community members.

Premium Perks for Elite Players:

High-Roller Welcome Bonuses: New VIP members access a massive 280% welcome package, spread across their first three deposits, totalling up to €12,000. This significantly surpasses the standard €1,200 package, reflecting Bety’s commitment to high-value players (Min. deposit: €200).

Accelerated Loyalty Tiers: Bety’s status-based loyalty program (Bronze to Diamond III) rewards every bet. While open to all, VIP players progress faster due to larger wagers, unlocking exclusive cash bonuses, free spins, and bespoke rewards more rapidly.

Personalized & Priority Access: VIPs receive tailored promotions, early access to new games and features, higher-value reload bonuses, and dedicated priority customer support.

A Program Built on Fairness and Value:

"Our philosophy is simple: reward engagement," stated a Bety product manager Hardy Turnin. "While our VIPs enjoy accelerated perks and personalized offers, our core loyalty program is fundamentally inclusive. Every spin, every bet – whether at the slots, tables, or sportsbook – earns comp points and moves every player closer to greater rewards. High-stakes players demand exceptional value and speed, and that’s precisely what our VIP tier delivers."

Beyond the welcome bonuses and loyalty program, Bety crypto casino offers a lineup of weekly and surprise promotions to keep things fresh. Other perks offered include a Wednesday reload bonus of 50% up to €500, up to 90 free spins on Friday, Wheel of Fortune spins, and Mystery Lootboxes with surprise prizes. These perks are available to both regular players and VIPS but the VIP often gets personalized offers, early access, and higher-value rewards.

‘’We’ve built the Bety Casino platform to feel like a place where something exciting is always just around the corner. It’s not just about those big wins. It is actually about offering consistent perks, clear rewards, and fun every time you log into your Bety account’’, says a Bety promotion team member Thomas Jacob.

About Bety Casino

Bety Casino is a crypto gambling platform designed to deliver value, fairness, and entertainment to all players. Whether a player is starting out with casual spins or wants to chase jackpots with huge deposits, Bety ensures that every wager counts. The platform is also home to 10,000+ games, it’s mobile optimized and has one of the best customer support. With competitive bonuses and promotions, Bety is undeniably a platform worth checking out.

