Floor Maintenance Tips: Curt Shuttleworth of Palmetto Epoxy Floors LLC Offers Practical Advice in HelloNation

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can homeowners protect their flooring investment for the long haul? Curt Shuttleworth of Palmetto Epoxy Floors LLC outlines essential strategies in a feature article for HelloNation , where he emphasizes the importance of routine cleaning and smart maintenance for preserving the beauty and durability of hardwood, tile, laminate, and carpet surfaces.

Shuttleworth explains that everyday habits play a major role in extending the life of your floors. Regular sweeping and vacuuming remove dirt that can scratch or wear surfaces over time. He also recommends using felt pads under furniture legs, cleaning up spills immediately, and choosing the correct cleaning products for each type of flooring. These straightforward actions help prevent common damage like warping, staining, and finish degradation.

He cautions against using excess water or harsh chemicals like bleach and ammonia, which can harm floor finishes. For high-traffic areas, Shuttleworth suggests area rugs and mats to minimize wear and trap debris. Long-term protection tips include maintaining indoor humidity levels to avoid expansion and cracking in wood floors, and refinishing when necessary to restore hardwood’s appearance.

The article, How to Make Your Floors Last Longer: Cleaning & Maintenance Tips , provides a thorough overview of effective floor care practices. Shuttleworth’s guidance ensures that homeowners can enjoy lasting performance and a polished look from their flooring for years to come.

