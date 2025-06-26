Simplify Labs Joins Hands with Top Fintech Firms to Deliver Full-Spectrum MiCA-Compliant Crypto Infrastructure

London, UK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplify Labs has announced new strategic legal partnerships with Gofaizen & Sherle, Icon Partners, and SBSB Fintech Lawyers, three of the most respected names in fintech regulation. This global alliance aims to provide businesses with seamless, end-to-end crypto infrastructure that is fully aligned with MiCA requirements and adaptable across jurisdictions. With this move, Simplify Labs strengthens its position as a one-stop provider for launching, scaling, and regulating crypto businesses around the world.

“These new legal partnerships mark a major step in our mission to remove the guesswork and friction from crypto business launches,” stated Vadim Rozov, CEO of Simplify Labs. “Gofaizen & Sherle, Icon Partners, and SBSB Fintech Lawyers each bring unmatched regulatory expertise that fits naturally into our simplified ecosystem. Our clients now gain even more confidence, knowing they are supported by a unified legal and tech backbone built for global scalability and full MiCA compliance.”

An Entry to the Cryptocurrency Space with Simplified White Label Solutions

Simplify Labs’ solutions are already used by several crypto exchanges, payment platforms, and fintech startups in multiple regions. Their products include white-label exchanges with integrated Visa/MasterCard support, OTC trading platforms with unlimited liquidity, and customizable Telegram bots that can be deployed in as little as three days. All platforms come equipped with powerful KYC/AML tools, personalized branding, and compatibility with SEPA, SWIFT, and global payment rails. Clients also benefit from a personal manager who guides them through every phase of setup, regulation, and go-live.

Simplify Labs’ approach also prioritizes long-term business sustainability. With a simple monetization model that allows partners to set their own commissions, firms can achieve consistent ROI. The platform’s technical base is built on modern, secure architecture and audited by leading firms like Kyte Global, Hacken, and Onfido. Its infrastructure supports high-frequency trading, multilingual user interfaces, fraud protection, and ongoing compliance reporting, all critical for serious players in the crypto industry.

“Our mission is to make crypto business creation as simple and secure as opening a traditional online store,” Rozov added, “With our simplified White Label solutions, our clients get an entire launch strategy. The system includes a Liquidity Hub, custom branding, real-time transaction monitoring, and access to a global legal framework that ensures compliance from day one. Thanks to our new legal partners, clients can now secure licenses in Europe, Asia, and beyond, without worrying about complicated paperwork or shifting regulations. We have built an offering where tech and law work hand-in-hand to support fast, secure growth.”

About Simplify Labs

Simplify Labs continues to support businesses of all sizes, ranging from startups, exchanges, OTC desks, and token platforms, by offering white-label infrastructure that is already audited, ISO-certified, and trusted by regulators like the MFSA. The company’s ecosystem includes Visa and MasterCard support, seamless AML integration with Chainalysis, and unlimited liquidity backed by its matching engine. Each product is customizable, multilingual, and built for long-term growth. With its robust legal framework now extended by new partnerships, Simplify Labs is setting a new global standard for launching MiCA-compliant crypto ventures swiftly and securely.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.