FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC (the “Company”)

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42



DIRECTOR DECLARATION

26 JUNE 2025

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company announces that Gaynor Coley, Chair of the Audit Committee of the Company, has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of Blackrock American Income Trust plc with effect from 25 June 2025.

For further information, please contact:



Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser

Tel: 0203 667 8100