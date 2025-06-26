Press Release





Refresco Announces Leadership Transition

CEO Hans Roelofs to Retire Effective August 1, 2025

Refresco’s Supervisory Board Has Launched Succession Plan

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, June 26, 2025 – Refresco, the global independent beverage solutions provider, announces that Chief Executive Officer Hans Roelofs will retire, effective August 1, 2025.



Hans has had a distinguished career spanning over 18 years at Refresco. Under Hans’s leadership, Refresco successfully expanded, and now operates in 13 countries across 75 manufacturing sites and has a global workforce of over 14,000 employees. Building on its resilient business model, Refresco has enjoyed a journey of substantial value creation, demonstrating the strength and adaptability of its operations.



James Cunningham, Partner of KKR and Chairman of the Refresco Supervisory Board, stated:

“I would like to thank Hans for his tremendous career at Refresco and the role he played in driving the Company’s success for nearly two decades. Hans’s passion for and commitment to Refresco is admirable, and he was instrumental to the Company’s ascent to a global leadership position. We are grateful for his leadership in positioning Refresco for continued success in the years to come as we continue to expand the Company’s footprint and execute on our proven strategy to grow alongside our strong and diversified customer base.”



CEO Refresco, Hans Roelofs, commented:

“It has been a true privilege and honor to lead Refresco since 2007. Together with our passionate and highly professional team, we have grown the business from a small regional player into the global leader in beverage solutions that we are today. With its blue-chip customer base, Refresco is now stronger and more resilient than ever, and I am proud of what we have achieved. This is the right time for me to step back, confident that the company will continue to grow and thrive on its unique entrepreneurial spirit and the agility of its people.”



Frédéric Stévenin, Managing Partner of PAI and Refresco Supervisory Board Member said:

“I would like to thank Hans for his outstanding, dedicated service to Refresco and its stakeholders since he joined the Company in 2007. Under his leadership, Refresco went through a period of unprecedented growth and transformation. We look forward to celebrating Hans’s many amazing accomplishments as his formal retirement date nears.”



Refresco’s Supervisory Board has already launched a succession planning process to identify and appoint the best candidate to lead the Company’s next chapter, and is expecting to announce a new CEO in due course. While this process is ongoing, the Board and the Company are committed to ensuring a smooth leadership transition, with Hans remaining in his role as CEO until his retirement date.





About Refresco

Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging brands, and retailers, with production in Europe, North America, and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from carbonated soft drinks, juices, RTD teas and mineral waters to energy drinks, sports drinks and plant-based beverages in carton, (Aseptic) PET, cans and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities, and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 14,000 employees. For more information, please visit. For more information, please visit www.refresco.com



Media Contacts

Refresco Corporate Communications

Hendrik de Wit

+31 6 1586 1311

hendrik.dewit@refresco.com

Attachment